State softball: Highlights from Thursday's games in Hastings

A look at highlights from Thursday's games in Hastings.
HIGHLIGHTS
Class A
Lincoln Southeast 12, Bellevue East 2: Rylan Ewoldt went 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs, and the Knights finished with nine extra-base hits. Katelyn Neumayer had two doubles.
Lincoln East 9, Papillion-La Vista South 1: Campbell Petrick, Zoie Armstrong, Whitnee Curry and Kyndal Colon each homered for East.
Omaha Marian 8, Lincoln Southeast 2: Abigayle Russell hit a two-run homer and Tatum Villotta had three hits to lead Marian. Karis Gifford had three hits for Southeast.
Lincoln Southwest 9, Lincoln East 1: Skylar Pieper drove in three runs, Taylor Fritz hit a two-run homer and Bailey Selvage allowed only three hits for the Silver Hawks. Sydney Walz had an RBI for East.
Lincoln Southwest 11, Omaha Marian 2: Emma Hain drove in five runs, Ashley Smetter had three hits and Bailey Selvage only gave up four hits in six innings to lead the Sliver Hawks.
Papillion-La Vista 3, North Platte 0: Jordyn Bahl pitched a perfect game, striking out 15 and Kaylee Wagner homered and drove in two for Papio.
Class B
Elkhorn 5, Seward 0: Megan Garcia pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing only two hits. Syndey Parra had both hits for Seward.
Grand Island CC 9, Crete 6: GICC scored four runs in the top of the sixth, all with two outs, to prevail. Kieman Paulk had two hits and three RBIs for the Crusaders. Jordyn Coe had three hits for Crete.
Northwest 15, Grand Island CC 11, 8 inn.: Grace Baasch hit a walk-off grand slam to lift the Vikings. Ahdriana Medrano had five hits, including two triples and a homer, and four RBIs for Northwest.
Hastings 14, Elkhorn 13: Sophie Cerveny had five hits and Samantha Schmidt drove in three runs for Hastings. Jaycee Schutte drove in five for Elkhorn, which trailed 12-0 before tying the game at 12-12.
Omaha Skutt 3, Norris 0: Hannah Camenzind broke a scoreless tie with a sixth-inning solo shot and Ruby Meylan struck out nine and allowed only four hits. Norris' Alexis Wiggins struck out six.
Hastings 8, Northwest 6: Kaelan Schultz hit a walk-off three-run homer for Hastings.
Class C
Guardian Angels CC 6, Auburn 3: Aubrey Kreikemeier went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for GACC. Her two-run double in the fifth broke a 3-3 tie. Jaeleigh Darnell homered for Auburn.
Fairbury 16, Hastings SC 10: The Lady Jeffs finished with 20 hits and scored eight runs in the third inning. Brittlyn Wentz went 4-fof-5 with four RBIs and Ellie Ohlde went 3-for-4 with four RBIs to lead Fairbury. Tayelor Butler drove in three runs for the Hawkettes.
Fairbury 11, Central City 1: Jordan Tracy had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs to lead the Lady Jeffs.
Guardian Angels CC 5, Malcolm 1: Erin Franzluebber struck out 14 and limited Malcolm to four hits. GACC's Brenna Rief had three hits, including two doubles.
Guardian Angels CC 9, Fairbury 1: Erin Franzluebber allowed only two hits and struck out five and Jenna Schinstock homered twice to lead GACC.
Kearney Catholic 10, Bishop Neumann 7: Sydney Owen had three hits and drove in two to lead Kearney Catholic. Avery Mayberry hit two homers and had four RBIs for Neumann.
