State softball: Highlights from Thursday's games in Hastings

Class B

Elkhorn 5, Seward 0: Megan Garcia pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing only two hits. Syndey Parra had both hits for Seward.

Grand Island CC 9, Crete 6: GICC scored four runs in the top of the sixth, all with two outs, to prevail. Kieman Paulk had two hits and three RBIs for the Crusaders. Jordyn Coe had three hits for Crete.

Northwest 15, Grand Island CC 11, 8 inn.: Grace Baasch hit a walk-off grand slam to lift the Vikings. Ahdriana Medrano had five hits, including two triples and a homer, and four RBIs for Northwest.

Hastings 14, Elkhorn 13: Sophie Cerveny had five hits and Samantha Schmidt drove in three runs for Hastings. Jaycee Schutte drove in five for Elkhorn, which trailed 12-0 before tying the game at 12-12.

Omaha Skutt 3, Norris 0: Hannah Camenzind broke a scoreless tie with a sixth-inning solo shot and Ruby Meylan struck out nine and allowed only four hits. Norris' Alexis Wiggins struck out six.

Hastings 8, Northwest 6: Kaelan Schultz hit a walk-off three-run homer for Hastings.

Class C