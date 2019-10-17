{{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLIGHTS

Class B

Norris 9, Omaha Gross 3: Olivia Ozenbaugh and Taylor McMurray each hit two-run homers in the eighth inning to lift the Titans.

Omaha Skutt 11, Hastings 8: Sophia Hoffmann had three hits and Emma Spizzirri drove in three runs to lead Skutt. Faith Molina has two homers for Hastings.

Class C

Auburn 8, Hastings SC 0: Kylie Allen allowed only two hits and struck out five in five innings for Auburn. The Bulldogs got three hits from Leah Grant.

Malcolm 15, Kearney Catholic 6: Malcolm scored eight runs in the second inning. Mikayla DeBaets homered and finished with three RBIs.

