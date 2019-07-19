{{featured_button_text}}
Prep softball, 8.25.18

Wayne's Kayla Fleming throws for an out during a game against Lincoln Pius X in August at the Bair Softball Complex. Wayne is the top-rated team in Class C.

 EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star file photo

Class B and Class C softball will have a much different look in the fall.

In the spring, we knew Elkhorn, Elkhorn South, Lincoln Pius X and North Platte were among the teams moving up to Class A as part of the state's efforts to have a universal cutoff point of 33 schools for all sports but football.

The NSAA released the 2019 softball classifications on Wednesday. Among the teams moving up to Class B is Wayne, Ashland-Greenwood, Cass County Central, St. Paul and West Point-Beemer.

Fairbury and Cozard are among teams dropping to Class C after playing up a class last year.

Two state champions from last fall are on the move. Elkhorn, which won Class B, is in Class A, and Wayne, which won Class C with a perfect record, is back in Class B.

The class breakdown is 33 teams in Class A, 40 teams in Class B and 40 teams in Class C.

Download PDF 2019 softball classifications

Reach the writer at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsGrell.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports editor

Clark Grell is sports editor.

Load comments