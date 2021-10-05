Spartans' power show starts with Morgan Adams, who never turns down an opportunity to hit

Not many players in this state can rocket a softball off a bat like Morgan Adams.
When the Lincoln East senior slugger makes solid contact, it sounds and looks different. East coach Lance Kingery has watched Adams hit softballs to the haybales well behind the outfield fence at Doris Bair Complex.
Talent and power got Adams on an upward track at an earlier age. But her rise to becoming one of the top hitters in Nebraska goes beyond those traits. It's built on thousands and thousands of cuts at a hitting facility or at practice. A membership to D-BAT in Lincoln has gotten good use in the Adams family.
"If you give her 50 swings, she's going to take all 50 before she says she feels good," Kingery says.
The player known by her teammates as "Mo" never turns down an opportunity to work on her swing.
"I might annoy my teammates a little bit, but I always get in extra cuts in practice if they will let me," said Adams, who is committed to Florida International. "After practices, if I don't feel like I had a good practice or if I want to get in more work, I'll go to the cage by myself or with my sister (Madison, a sophomore on the team)."
If Adams is having off days at practice, it doesn't show in games. Like last year, she is putting up impressive numbers for a Class A No. 3 Spartan team (28-8) that can light up a scoreboard in a hurry and is the No. 4 seed for district play.
She's hitting .510 with a school-record 19 homers, 14 doubles and 51 RBIs. Adams swatted 17 homers and drove in 65 runs as a junior, earning Super-State first-team honors.
Adams' power and production is middle-of-the-lineup stuff. But for the past two years, she's been batting leadoff.
There's a good reason for that, Kingery notes. By batting Adams first, it typically leads to an extra at-bat in a game, which could lead to one more big hit. East did the same thing a few years ago with Rachel Weber, a power hitter who is playing at UNO.
Adams said she thought Kingery was joking when he first approached her with the leadoff idea. But it grew on her.
"Both of those girls never batted an eye," Kingery said of Weber and Adams. "Both said whatever it takes for the team to be successful."
So how does a player with a power-hitting mentality approach leading off?
"My first at-bat I treat it different than the other ones," said Adams, who plays at first base. "My first at-bat I'm just focused on getting on base, trying to start our team off strong. But after that it's the same mentality, I'm up there to crush the ball."
Adams has taken a similar approach to her final season in an East uniform. She didn't want to worry about stats. Not even look at them. Or worry about what's going over the fence and what's not. Just make the most of one more season.
But it's easier said than done.
"If I'm being honest, in the last couple of weeks I was thinking about home runs a little too much, and I think that's why I didn't have as many," Adams said. "But my dad has really, really helped me stayed focused and he'll call me out if he notices. It's really great to have someone like that."
Adams can also snap back because she's very confident with a swing she has worked on for years. Kingery recalls an opposing coach telling someone in the dugout to record Adams' at-bat and plate approach with a phone so they can show it to their players.
"That’s like the best compliment that you can get," Kingery said.
Adams highlights an East lineup that has showered ballparks with home run balls. Seniors Emilee Haggadone and Kyndal Colon, sophomore Sydney Walz and freshman Berkley Hatten have shown a lot of pop for a team that has scored more than 10 runs 11 times this season.
"When everybody gets on, those are the most fun games," Adams said. "That's one thing at East, we love celebrating each other, we love celebrating each other's success. When everybody's rolling it makes it so much better."
East spends a lot of time working on hitting in practice. Kingery said he was at a camp where the college coaches emphasized spending 75% of practice time on hitting. It's working for an East team that has some lofty postseason goals.
"Each of these kids are unique in their own way," Kingery said. "I’m a very very fortunate coach to deal with so many good hitters. They try to do everything you talk about."
