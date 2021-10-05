Spartans' power show starts with Morgan Adams, who never turns down an opportunity to hit

Not many players in this state can rocket a softball off a bat like Morgan Adams.

When the Lincoln East senior slugger makes solid contact, it sounds and looks different. East coach Lance Kingery has watched Adams hit softballs to the haybales well behind the outfield fence at Doris Bair Complex.

Talent and power got Adams on an upward track at an earlier age. But her rise to becoming one of the top hitters in Nebraska goes beyond those traits. It's built on thousands and thousands of cuts at a hitting facility or at practice. A membership to D-BAT in Lincoln has gotten good use in the Adams family.

"If you give her 50 swings, she's going to take all 50 before she says she feels good," Kingery says.

The player known by her teammates as "Mo" never turns down an opportunity to work on her swing.

"I might annoy my teammates a little bit, but I always get in extra cuts in practice if they will let me," said Adams, who is committed to Florida International. "After practices, if I don't feel like I had a good practice or if I want to get in more work, I'll go to the cage by myself or with my sister (Madison, a sophomore on the team)."