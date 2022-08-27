Spartans making all the right moves early in the softball season

The Lincoln East Spartans danced maybe a little too well at the LPS Classic as Saturday's second session was canceled due to rain at Doris Bair Softball Complex.

Play of pools 5, 6 and 7 never made it through their first games, but the Class A No. 4 Spartans (7-2) showcased their pregame dance moves for music that included Disney songs, line dancing and modern hip hop while taking a 4-1 lead over Norris in the top of the fourth before the game was called due to weather.

Spartan sophomore Berkley Hatten was primed to cap off her weekend in style after tying the NSAA record for home runs in a single game earlier this week. Hatten homered three times in back-to-back games against Lincoln North Star on Thursday.

Elkhorn South's Allie Cromer was the last player to hit three home runs in a single game, doing so in 2021.

“I've seen her hit multiple home runs before, but not six of them,” Lincoln East head coach Lance Kingery said. “Everyone of them was the first or second pitch, I think, as well. I just think (Hatten) was seeing the ball like a beach ball coming out of the pitcher's hand. Her vision, when you are hitting that kind of way, her vision was really good.

“She's very capable, a very strong kid and a very good hitter. Surprising, yes, but on the other hand she's capable.”

Hatten homered 13 times as a freshman for the Spartans and has already totaled nine this season as the Spartans lead-off hitter, but even Thursday's performance came as a surprise for the sophomore.

“At first I was just kind of in shock,” Hatten said. “I was just thinking about what happened. I was surprised, but also proud of myself.”

She had already tied the single-game mark in a 7-4 victory over North Star. Then she turned around and did it again.

“I just came into it (the second game) thinking not to overswing,” Hatten added. “Not to try to aim for more home runs and just let them come to me.”

But even as focused as Hatten is on the field and in the batter's box, it's the Spartans' pregame dance routine that really lets her hone in when it's game time.

It was a tradition that started last season for Lincoln East during practice.

After the Spartans went 35-10 and finished as the state runner-up in 2021, Coach Kingery doesn't mind the "loose" mantra as long as he is not called upon to dance.

“This started a year ago,” Kingery said. “They listened to it on the bus on the way up, then from the bus it started finding its way into the dugout. Last year we had opposing teams coming into dance.

“If it keeps them relaxed and they can flip that switch when it's game time, more power to them. Enjoy the game, have fun. It's a game played by kids. It's not something we drew up, not something we thought of, It's just something organic that was created by the kids.”

Around the diamond

Class A No. 1 Gretna, No. 3 Millard North , No. 9 Millard West and Millard South won their respective pools Saturday at the LPS Classic.

Gretna did not allow a single run in victories over No. 6 Elkhorn South, North Platte and Columbus.

Millard West was the only pool winner that lost a game finishing with wins over Kearney and Norfolk.

Lincoln Pius X also finished 2-1 in the pool and knocked off Millard West 8-6 in the first game of Pool 3.

Skylar Mailander doubled twice and drove in two runs for the Thunderbolts, who overcame an early 5-0 deficit.

Millard West scored five runs in the top of the first, but Pius X answered with three in the bottom of the second inning and five runs in the third.

The Bolts added a 5-1 victory over Kearney, but fell to Norfolk 7-5.