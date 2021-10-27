Southwest's Taylor Fritz stays patient, finds 'very comfortable' fit in Ball State softball

Taylor Fritz knows it takes patience at the plate to be a good hitter.

The Lincoln Southwest senior had to use the same approach to her recruiting process.

"It was very stressful because all of my teammates were committing and they knew where they were going," she said. "Everyone just told me to take my time, find the right fit. Find what I really like."

Like looking for her pitch, Fritz found her future home. Less than two weeks after helping lead Southwest to a Class A state championship, Fritz committed to Division I Ball State.

She'll sign her letter of intent next month.

"I've always dreamed of being a Division I softball player, but then when you're actually trying, you have doubts and everything," Fritz said. "But now that it's true, it's just so crazy."

Fritz committed to the Cardinals' program less than two weeks after taking her second unofficial visit to the school located in Muncie, Indiana. Her connection to Ball State started in the summer when Fritz's hitting coach, James Lockhart, introduced her to head coach Lacy Schurr, who before coming to Ball State in 2020, was an assistant at Harvard. Lockhart's daughter Erin, a Lincoln Southeast graduate, played there.