Southwest's Smetter, Divis highlight NCA all-star softball roster

First-team Super-Staters Ashley Smetter and Madison Divis of Lincoln Southwest highlight the rosters for the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star softball game.
The 17th annual game will be played on July 27 at Nebraska's Bowlin Stadium.
Second-team Super-Staters Sydney Barner (Norfolk), Mary Chvatal (Bishop Neumann), Ensley Frame (Gretna), Daisy Lowther (Bennington) and Faith Molina (Hastings) also earned and accepted invitations.
The game will feature 18 players from Class A schools, five from Class B and six from Class C.
Players: Shea Alfrey, Omaha Burke; Reagan Armagost, Cozad; Sydney Barner, North Platte; Moira Baxter, Lincoln Southeast; Jessie Bestenlehner, Millard South; Tayler Braun, Columbus; Mary Chvatal, Bishop Neumann; Kyndal Colon, Lincoln East; Cam Cramer, Elkhorn; Jaeleigh Darnell, Auburn; Madison Divis, Lincoln Southwest; Eden Ford, Papillion-La Vista; Ensley Frame, Gretna; Kalee Higdon, Gretna; Peytin Hudson, Hastings; Daisy Lowther, Bennington; Jami Mans, Fairbury; Jenna Marshall, Gretna; Faith Molina, Hastings; Campbell Petrick, Lincoln East; Leslie Ramos, Grand Island; Paige Roessner, Omaha Skutt; Macy Sabatka, Bishop Neumann; Mallory Schleider, Fremont; Taylor Schmidt, Norfolk; Bailey Selvage, Lincoln Southwest; Ashley Smetter, Lincoln Southwest; Alex Stoner, Papillion-La Vista; Claire Thompson, Wilber-Clatonia. Head coaches: Bill Heard (Gretna), Ashley Speak (Hastings). Assistant coaches: Ashley Ford (Cozad), Brock Culler (Grand Island CC).
Hitting the right note: Meet the 2021 first-team softball Super-Staters
𝙈𝙚𝙚𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙖𝙣𝙙
In their own way, each member of this ensemble are artists on the softball diamond. Get to know each member of the band.