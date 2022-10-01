Southwest's short-term memory key in beating East for HAC softball crown

The Lincoln Southwest softball team moves on quickly.

Roughly 48 hours after dropping two games to Lincoln East, the Silver Hawks beat their city foe 5-0 in the Heartland Athletic Conference championship game Saturday in Columbus.

East's doubleheader sweep Thursday night didn't linger long around Southwest, which also beat Kearney 10-0 and Columbus 8-0 to reach the final.

“We talked about flushing that game (Thursday) as soon as it was over,” Southwest head coach Mitch Ohnoutka said. “In practice (Friday) we never mentioned it. We talked about what was in front of us, this HAC tournament and districts coming up. We were just looking forward and not dwell what happened on Thursday night.”

The Silver Hawks have been dealing with minor injuries, but that did not stop Taylor Coleman from wanting the ball.

Coleman combined for 16 strikeouts Saturday in two appearances, including 10 against the Spartans. Coleman also had six against Kearney

“We've got a lot of players hurt and Taylor Coleman pitched this championship game with a little back problem and threw phenomenal,” Ohnoutka said. “She probably threw her best game of the year. It was fun to watch and fun to be a part of.”

Mackenzie Mlnarik finished with six combined hits, including a home run and triple, while Taylor Korecky tripled twice against East. Mlnarik also added three stolen bases in the victory over Columbus.

“It's a spacious ballpark here in Columbus,” Ohnoutka said. “We were hitting the gaps and able to run. … We kind of utilized what the ballpark gave us.

"(Mlnarik) made a couple of great plays out in the outfield, too. It's real spacious out here and you have to cover a lot of ground. She did a great job and so did our other two outfielders. So did our other two outfielders Taylor Korecky and MB (Mary Beth) Hart.”

Sam Bank tossed a no-hitter against Columbus with nine strikeouts and allowed just two base runners.

Lincoln East entered the title game with a 10-0 victory over Lincoln Northeast and a 5-0 victory over Norfolk.

Delaney Bell struck out eight for the Spartans against Northeast, while Rhiannon Martin pieced together three hits, two doubles and 4 RBIs.