Southwest's Pieper commits to Northwest Missouri State softball

Skylar Pieper will be going from one green uniform to another.

The Lincoln Southwest senior announced her commitment to Northwest Missouri State softball on Friday.

Pieper, who also starts for the Silver Hawk basketball team, received second-team Super-State honors as a junior after hitting .464 with 15 homers, 51 RBIs and 44 runs scored.

The third baseman/catcher is one of the Hawks' top hitters again this year, batting near the top of the lineup.

