Southwest's one-game mentality sparks a scoring eruption in A-2 championship victory

The Silver Hawks (32-7) were down five runs early, and though they could afford a loss to the Mustangs (16-15) — which would have forced a decisive second game in the double-elimination tournament — the players were determined to wrap up an eighth straight district title sooner than later.
Southwest responded, scoring 15 straight runs en route to a 15-5, six-inning win in the A-2 district final, punching a ticket to next week's Class A state tournament in Hastings.
"In the huddle, the leaders on this team were saying, 'We don't want to play that second game. We want to win this game,'" said Watt, Southwest's longtime coach. "That's the kind of thing you need from your leaders. They don't sit back and wait for things to happen, they go out and make things happen."
Watt said one of the players delivering that message was leadoff hitter Ashley Smetter, who later broke a 5-5 tie with a two-run blast on a pitch low and inside. Taylor Wood began the fourth-inning rally with a three-run home run.
"It was a sense of urgency in that we knew that if we had dropped one game to them, that they would have the momentum, and we knew we wanted to keep the momentum to keep it to one game," said Smetter, who finished with three hits.
Southwest put the game away in the sixth, plating eight runs. Smetter opened the frame with a single, Emma Hain hit a three-run homer and Taylor Korecky sealed the district title with a grand slam to center field to end the contest via mercy rule.
Southwest recorded 12 of its 14 hits over the final four innings.
"I think we have such a good group and the chemistry is pretty strong," Smetter said. "We know if one person gets it going, we're all just going to keep going."
Bailey Selvage entered in relief in the third inning after Millard North took a 5-0 lead. She struck out seven and allowed only one hit. Watt said it was her best outing of the season.
Now Southwest turns its attention to state. The Silver Hawks will be making their 14th appearance in Hastings.
"That's our expectation every year and we felt like we should be there," Watt said. "We had the talent to do that, but we have to play, and we did that today once we got going."