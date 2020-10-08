Southwest's one-game mentality sparks a scoring eruption in A-2 championship victory

"It was a sense of urgency in that we knew that if we had dropped one game to them, that they would have the momentum, and we knew we wanted to keep the momentum to keep it to one game," said Smetter, who finished with three hits.

Southwest put the game away in the sixth, plating eight runs. Smetter opened the frame with a single, Emma Hain hit a three-run homer and Taylor Korecky sealed the district title with a grand slam to center field to end the contest via mercy rule.

Southwest recorded 12 of its 14 hits over the final four innings.

"I think we have such a good group and the chemistry is pretty strong," Smetter said. "We know if one person gets it going, we're all just going to keep going."

Bailey Selvage entered in relief in the third inning after Millard North took a 5-0 lead. She struck out seven and allowed only one hit. Watt said it was her best outing of the season.

Now Southwest turns its attention to state. The Silver Hawks will be making their 14th appearance in Hastings.

"That's our expectation every year and we felt like we should be there," Watt said. "We had the talent to do that, but we have to play, and we did that today once we got going."

