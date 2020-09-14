Southwest, Southeast blast off in softball doubleheader split

Whew!

There was one more and it proved to be the difference. Skylar Pieper’s line-drive homer in the top of the sixth inning provided a two-run cushion for the Silver Hawks, who salvaged a doubleheader split.

“Just two really good hitting teams,” Watt said. “We hadn’t played for nine days so we kind of showed that in the first game. We got off to a good start but we didn’t maintain the intensity. I challenged our kids to focus and to come back and play well and they did play well in the second game.”

The first 14 runs of the second game were stamped by home runs.

Southeast rallied in the eighth inning to take the first game after trailing 5-1.

The Knights (12-8) chipped away at the lead, and then quickly knotted the game at 6-6 on the three-run homer from Hubbard in the bottom of the sixth.

Ewoldt laid down a bunt in the bottom of the eighth inning and Katelyn Neumayer was able to score from third to clinch Southeast’s first win against the rival Silver Hawks since 2012.

Hubbard homered twice and finished with four RBIs in Game 1, which featured a combined seven home runs between the two teams.