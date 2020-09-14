Southwest, Southeast blast off in softball doubleheader split

Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Southeast played softball for nearly five hours Monday night at Doris Bair Complex.
And yet it’s the softballs that may need the ice.
The Silver Hawks and Knights combined to hammer 15 home runs over two games. Southeast rallied to win the first game 7-6 in eight innings, before Southwest, ranked No. 2 in Class A, bounced back for a 10-8 win in the second contest.
“They hit some balls really hard, we hit some balls really hard,” Southwest coach Mark Watt said.
Said Southeast coach Toni Closner, “When they’re (Southeast) on, even our lefty slappers, you really can’t miss with them when they’re on. We’ve got power up and down, which is nice.”
There were seven home runs in the first game, including a game-tying, three-run blast from the Knights’ Alexis Hubbard in the sixth. But the power show was just getting started. The two city rivals traded punches using the long ball throughout Game 2.
Madison Divis hit a three-run blast in the top of the first for Southwest (13-3) before Southeast’s Maggie Helms countered by crushing a grand slam — a blast that nearly cleared the 30-foot tall pine trees behind the left-field fence — in the bottom half of the frame.
Southwest’s Emma Hain hit a three-run shot in the second, Southeast’s Rylan Ewoldt drove in two on a shot in the fourth, Ashley Smetter (LSW) launched a solo homer in the top of the fourth, Alivya Bollen (LSE) tied it in the fourth by clearing the center field fence, teammate Jacey McKeon tied it again in the fifth on a solo shot …
Whew!
There was one more and it proved to be the difference. Skylar Pieper’s line-drive homer in the top of the sixth inning provided a two-run cushion for the Silver Hawks, who salvaged a doubleheader split.
“Just two really good hitting teams,” Watt said. “We hadn’t played for nine days so we kind of showed that in the first game. We got off to a good start but we didn’t maintain the intensity. I challenged our kids to focus and to come back and play well and they did play well in the second game.”
The first 14 runs of the second game were stamped by home runs.
Southeast rallied in the eighth inning to take the first game after trailing 5-1.
The Knights (12-8) chipped away at the lead, and then quickly knotted the game at 6-6 on the three-run homer from Hubbard in the bottom of the sixth.
Ewoldt laid down a bunt in the bottom of the eighth inning and Katelyn Neumayer was able to score from third to clinch Southeast’s first win against the rival Silver Hawks since 2012.
Hubbard homered twice and finished with four RBIs in Game 1, which featured a combined seven home runs between the two teams.
“I have probably never been so excited and nervous at the same time,” Closner said. “These girls, they wanted it so bad and they prepared for this. They knew after we played them and kind of had a rough outcome the first we played them (13-5 LSW win in the Papio South tournament), they knew what they needed to do. They came ready to go today, and it was really exciting.”
Southeast, which has one of the top offenses in the state, appears to be finding its groove, picking up recent wins against Bellevue East, No. 8 North Platte and now Southwest.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
