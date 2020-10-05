Southwest, Southeast and East earn No. 1 seeds for district softball

Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast earned top-six seeds and will host district softball tournaments Wednesday and Thursday at Doris Bair Complex.

Aided by wins against Lincoln North Star and Southeast, Southwest (29-7) jumped Omaha Marian and North Platte to grab the No. 2 seed. The Silver Hawks could see No. 9 Millard West once or twice in the A-2 bracket.

The A-6 district may be the most competitive pod. Southeast (27-13) and North Star (22-12) split a doubleheader last week and Lincoln Pius X (10-23) has shown a lot of improvement this season.

Lincoln East (29-9) is the top seed in the A-5 bracket, which includes Norfolk and Millard South.

Top-ranked Papillion-La Vista (29-0), riding a 65-game winning streak, will have the top seed. The Monarchs will open district play against Lincoln High.

The six district winners and two wild cards will advance to the state tournament in Hastings, which begins Oct. 14.