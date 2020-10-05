Southwest, Southeast and East earn No. 1 seeds for district softball

Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast earned top-six seeds and will host district softball tournaments Wednesday and Thursday at Doris Bair Complex.
Aided by wins against Lincoln North Star and Southeast, Southwest (29-7) jumped Omaha Marian and North Platte to grab the No. 2 seed. The Silver Hawks could see No. 9 Millard West once or twice in the A-2 bracket.
The A-6 district may be the most competitive pod. Southeast (27-13) and North Star (22-12) split a doubleheader last week and Lincoln Pius X (10-23) has shown a lot of improvement this season.
Lincoln East (29-9) is the top seed in the A-5 bracket, which includes Norfolk and Millard South.
Top-ranked Papillion-La Vista (29-0), riding a 65-game winning streak, will have the top seed. The Monarchs will open district play against Lincoln High.
The six district winners and two wild cards will advance to the state tournament in Hastings, which begins Oct. 14.
A-1 at La Vista City Park: Wednesday—G1, Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln High, 2; G2, Gretna vs. Elkhorn South, 2; G3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4; G4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4; Thursday—G5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 3; G6, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5 (second game to follow, if necessary).
A-2 at Doris Bair Complex: Wednesday—G1, Lincoln Southwest vs. Bellevue West, 3; G2, Millard West vs. Millard North, 3; G3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 5; G4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5; Thursday—G5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 1; G6, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 3 (second game to follow, if necessary)
A-3 at Omaha Marian: Wednesday—G1, Omaha Marian vs. Columbus, noon; G2, Papillion-La Vista South vs. Kearney, 2; G3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4; G4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6; Thursday—G5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2; G6, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 (second game to follow, if necessary)
A-4 at North Platte: Wednesday—G1, North Platte vs. Lincoln Northeast, 3; G2, Bellevue East vs. Fremont, 3; G3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 5; G4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5; Thursday—G5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon; G6, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 (second game to follow, if necessary)
A-5 at Doris Bair Complex: Wednesday—G1, Lincoln East vs. Omaha Westside, 3; G2, Norfolk vs. Millard South, 3; G3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 5; G4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5; Thursday—G5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 5; G6, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner (second game to follow, if necessary)
A-6 at Doris Bair Complex: Wednesday—G1, Lincoln Southeast vs. Grand Island, 3; G2, Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln Pius X, 3; G3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 5; G4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5; Thursday—G5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 1; G6, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 3 (second game to follow, if necessary)
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!