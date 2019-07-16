Emma Kauf has made a big impact on hundreds of softball games in her career.
Her biggest impact, however, has come off the field, at a place dear to her heart.
A $10,000 grant from Gatorade is headed to Northeast Family Center after Kauf, a Lincoln Southwest graduate, was named Nebraska's Gatorade softball player of the year.
Winners of the Gatorade award from each state in each sport receive a $1,000 donation to a nonprofit group of their choice. Each Gatorade winner is allowed to submit an essay and apply for the $10,000 grant, an honor that goes to one athlete nationally from each sport.
Kauf was selected as the softball honoree.
"It feels really good because all the kids that I've worked with throughout the years, they just left a huge impact on me personally and made me realize how much athletics means to them, and having those older role models," Kauf said. "I think it really meant a lot to me to see how much it meant to the kids."
Kauf wondered, "What are the odds that my essay gets picked?"
But like she did on the field, the record holder for career home runs decided to swing for the fences, and swing for the Northeast Family Center.
"You got to go for it," Kauf said of the essay. "It's $10,000 and it's going to mean a lot to these people."
On Tuesday, students and teachers from Norwood Park elementary school joined Kauf at the Northeast Family Center, as well as teammates, coaches and family.
Kauf said Pete Ferguson, the LPS youth development coordinator, played a role in Kauf and her Southwest teammates getting service opportunities with the Northeast Family Center. That included helping with basketball camps.
"I wanted to focus on an organization to Mr. Ferguson and kind of give back to all the kids that I've been working with throughout the years," Kauf said.
Kauf, who was the Journal Star's Super-State honorary captain last fall, is preparing for her final club tournament, the Premier Girls Fastpitch nationals, with Iowa Premier Gold. The star-studded tournament begins this week in California.
After that, Kauf will head to Georgia Tech on Aug. 10 to begin her collegiate softball career with the Yellow Jackets.
Kauf's summer included several awards, including NFCA high school first-team All-American honors. Abbie Squier, her Southwest teammate, was named a third-team All-American.
"Last year was kind of eye-opening for me … being an All-American," said Kauf, the state's only two-time first-team All-American. "Having that opportunity and just seeing the other girls that I was on the list with, that was just a realization, realizing how all my hard work had been working.
"This year is just a cherry on top, senior year. Everything was just amazing this year."