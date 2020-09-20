 Skip to main content
Southwest outfielder Solano commits to Pittsburg State
  • Updated
Southeast vs. Southwest, 9.14

Lincoln Southwest left fielder Josi Solano throws the ball to third base in Game 1 of a doubleheader against Lincoln Southeast at Doris Bair Complex on Monday.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Lincoln Southwest senior outfielder Josi Solano announced her commitment to Pittsburg State softball Sunday.

The NCAA Division II school is located in Pittsburg, Kansas.

Solano is one of the Silver Hawks' top hitters this year. She's hitting .323 with 16 runs scored and 16 RBIs. She's had some key homers, as well.

Solano earned all-city and all-state honorable-mention honors as a junior after hitting .352 with 12 extra-base hits and 32 RBIs.

