Southwest outfielder Solano commits to Pittsburg State

Lincoln Southwest senior outfielder Josi Solano announced her commitment to Pittsburg State softball Sunday.
The NCAA Division II school is located in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Super excited to announce I will continue my academic and softball career at Pitt State University. I would like to thank my family, coaches, and all my teammates who made me the player I am today!❤️💛🦍 #GorillaNation @GorillasSFB pic.twitter.com/TLzG8HCAeA— Josi Solano (@jojosolano_) September 20, 2020
Solano is one of the Silver Hawks' top hitters this year. She's hitting .323 with 16 runs scored and 16 RBIs. She's had some key homers, as well.
Solano earned all-city and all-state honorable-mention honors as a junior after hitting .352 with 12 extra-base hits and 32 RBIs.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!