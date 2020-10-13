Southwest leadoff hitter Ashley Smetter quick in finding ways to improve her game

Smetter has occupied the top spot in a powerful Southwest lineup for two seasons now, and she learned a lot during her sophomore season, including how to handle the big stage at state.

"I learned that I had to be smarter at what pitches I swung at because I knew I need to be on for my teammates to get me around to score," said Smetter, who hit .482 last year. "My job was to get on every single time."

When Smetter does get on base, Southwest's offense goes into overdrive. Following in the lineup are seniors Skylar Pieper (.450 batting average, 12 homers and 51 RBIs) and Emma Hain (.403, eight homers, 38 RBIs), junior Madison Divis (.485, 13 homers, 48 RBIs) and senior Josi Solano (.346, six homers, 36 RBIs).

The Silver Hawks (32-7) can score runs in a hurry, and they appear to be hitting their stride. They have plated 13, 16, 12, 7 and 15 runs over their past five contests, and Watt said the bottom of the lineup has really come around over the second half of the season.

"I think we can all hit," Smetter said. "If one person goes down, the person right behind them says, I've got you, and they find a way to get on. It's just finding a way. Everyone has their grit and everyone wants to get on and help each other out."

Southwest will open the state tournament against No. 7 Bellevue East at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The other first-round games in Class A are Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South, Lincoln Southeast-North Platte and Lincoln East-Omaha Marian.

