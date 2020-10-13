Southwest leadoff hitter Ashley Smetter quick in finding ways to improve her game

Ashley Smetter has gone to great efforts to stand out on the softball field.
Her father has a warehouse where some batting cages are set up, and yes, Smetter takes advantage. The Lincoln Southwest junior second baseman will hone her skills on her own and has done private hitting lessons. She plays high-level club ball for Iowa Premier.
And when Smetter wanted to become a menace on the basepaths, she went out for track during her freshman year.
"It helped me so much," Smetter says. "It was an asset that I knew that I could use for myself, just make myself stand out."
Smetter's bat, and her wheels, have played a big part in No. 4 Lincoln Southwest reaching the Class A state tournament for an eighth straight season. The Silver Hawk leadoff batter is hitting a team-best .523 with 67 hits, 51 runs scored and 26 RBIs.
Those are numbers a softball coach will gladly take from the top spot of the order.
"She is very, very consistent," Southwest coach Mark Watt said. "She has good at-bats all the time, she has become a very savvy, mature player, and that's what you need.
"Leading off is not easy. You're expected to kind of set the tone for the rest of the team and how you do that depends on the game and pitcher, but there is high expectations and she's been able to more than handle that."
Smetter has occupied the top spot in a powerful Southwest lineup for two seasons now, and she learned a lot during her sophomore season, including how to handle the big stage at state.
"I learned that I had to be smarter at what pitches I swung at because I knew I need to be on for my teammates to get me around to score," said Smetter, who hit .482 last year. "My job was to get on every single time."
When Smetter does get on base, Southwest's offense goes into overdrive. Following in the lineup are seniors Skylar Pieper (.450 batting average, 12 homers and 51 RBIs) and Emma Hain (.403, eight homers, 38 RBIs), junior Madison Divis (.485, 13 homers, 48 RBIs) and senior Josi Solano (.346, six homers, 36 RBIs).
The Silver Hawks (32-7) can score runs in a hurry, and they appear to be hitting their stride. They have plated 13, 16, 12, 7 and 15 runs over their past five contests, and Watt said the bottom of the lineup has really come around over the second half of the season.
"I think we can all hit," Smetter said. "If one person goes down, the person right behind them says, I've got you, and they find a way to get on. It's just finding a way. Everyone has their grit and everyone wants to get on and help each other out."
Southwest will open the state tournament against No. 7 Bellevue East at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The other first-round games in Class A are Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South, Lincoln Southeast-North Platte and Lincoln East-Omaha Marian.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
