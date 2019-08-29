Allen Schutte's initial reaction was, 'Wow.'
The Elkhorn softball coach saw that his Antlers, the 2018 Class B state champions, would see defending Class A state champion Lincoln Southwest, 2018 Class C state champion Wayne and Waverly at Saturday's LPS Classic at Doris Bair Complex.
But 'wow' immediately turned to chance. A chance to make an early season statement.
"It's one of those situations where we have an opportunity to play some good teams and that's only going to make us better," Schutte said. "That's the way we're taking the spin on it."
Twenty-four teams, spread over six pools, will take the fields Saturday in Lincoln. The LPS Classic attracts a lot of good teams, so the tournament produces its share of marquee matchups. But having the three most recent state champions in one pool is certainly unique.
"It can make a big difference," Southwest coach Mark Watt said. "These tournaments are as close as you're going to get to districts and state so they kind of present kind of a one-day challenge, a one-day measuring stick. We always talk about playing at championship level and you can prove that on any of these weekend tournaments.
"We like being challenged early in the season, so that's a good thing."
Southwest (2-0), Elkhorn (4-1) and Wayne (5-0) each return several important players from 2018 state title runs. But all three are trying to iron out some things, too.
Southwest is working in two new pitchers, Elkhorn -- which has already played Class A No. 1 Papillion-La Vista -- has new starters at some spots and Wayne has six sophomores and a freshman in the lineup.
Safe to say, all three coaches see the LPS Classic as an opportunity for growth.
"Our goal is just to get better each day and try to improve on the mental things," Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said. "Most of (the sophomores and freshman) are playing at varsity level for the first time so there's going to be some growing pains. We approach it as you need experience to get better and learn."
Waverly also is working in several new starters.
The pool will have some intriguing matchups. Wayne's Tori Kniesche (South Dakota State) and Elkhorn's Syd Nuismer (Omaha) are Division I recruits and will rack up strikeouts in the circle. Southwest, meanwhile, has a potent offense led by Nebraska recruit Abbie Squier. The Class A No. 3 Silver Hawks scored 31 runs in a doubleheader sweep of Norfolk to open the season.
For Class A No. 5 Elkhorn and Class A No. 5 Wayne, the LPS Classic is an opportunity to notch some big wins. Both teams are playing up a class this year -- Elkhorn is in Class A and Wayne is in Class B -- and this weekend will give the teams a feel for postseason tournament play in their respective classes.
"I definitely think you can use it as a launching pad either way," Schutte said. "If you happen to stumble in a couple of games or whatever, it's definitely something we can build upon as a team and kind of look forward to the rest of the season as far as this is what we need to look forward to and this is what we need to do in practice to get ourselves ready for the district tournament and state tournament."
The LPS Classic will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, pending weather.