Southwest, East take advantage of new format, rack up wins quickly at LPS Classic

But under the tweaked schedule, teams played back-to-back-to-back, with each pool using two fields at one time instead of one.

Southwest and Lincoln East were among the teams to rack up three wins in a short matter of time.

The Spartans (9-4) rebounded following Thursday's doubleheader loss to Lincoln North Star by beating Lincoln Pius X (3-1), Northwest (15-6) and Elkhorn South (10-5).

The East bats came alive against Northwest, pounding out 18 hits, including back-to-back-to-back homers from Zoie Armstrong, Kyndal Colon and Whitnee Curry. The hot offense carried into the team's final game as East rebounded from an early 3-0 deficit with five first-inning runs.

"We're a good hitting team, from top to bottom, we can swing," East coach Lance Kingery said. "It's just a matter of being consistent. It felt good today."

Kingery said he doesn't mind spreading games out, but he sees the advantage of playing three games one after another.

"The worst thing athletes can do, probably male and female, is get inside their own ears," he said. "But I think the other thing that we kind of have going for us is I think we're pretty deep in the circle. We threw all five pitchers today, and I feel like that works to our advantage a little bit."