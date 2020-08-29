Southwest, East and Omaha Skutt take advantage of new format, rack up wins quickly at LPS Classic

"The worst thing athletes can do, probably male and female, is get inside their own ears," he said. "But I think the other thing that we kind of have going for us is I think we're pretty deep in the circle. We threw all five pitchers today, and I feel like that works to our advantage a little bit."

Southwest also was aided by deep outings from the circle Saturday. The Silver Hawks got strong performances from Bailey Selvage, Sam Bank and Alexis Bradley. All three started a game, though Bradley left against Beatrice with an apparent leg injury.

"We told them right from Day One, it's going to be a team effort (in the circle)," Watt said. "Alexis was great on Tuesday (11 strikeouts vs. No. 3 Millard West) and Thursday (14 vs. Millard North), but she's not going to be the only pitcher. It's a team effort."

When Bradley left the game against Beatrice, Bank and Selvage each picked up three innings. Southwest rallied three times in the win, including in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie things at 4-4 and force extras. Southwest opened with a 10-0 win against Omaha Gross before beating Grand Island 12-3.

Omaha Skutt pitched and hit strong in rolling through what was the toughest pool on paper. The Class B No. 1 SkyHawks beat Class A No. 9 Kearney 9-0, Class B No. 5 Norris 13-0 and Class A No. 7 Lincoln North Star 7-1.