Southwest, East and Omaha Skutt take advantage of new format, rack up wins quickly at LPS Classic

With two outs, it was quickly Madison Divis' turn in the lineup, so the Lincoln Southwest catcher quickly peeled off her shin guards and grabbed a bat.
The shin guards never made it back out to the field.
Divis hit a liner to the center-field fence to score Reece Sullivan and Emma Hain in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift Class A No. 4 Lincoln Southwest to a 6-5, come-from-behind win against Class B preseason No. 4 Beatrice in the LPS Classic on Saturday at Doris Bair Complex. The win sealed a 3-0 day for the Silver Hawks, and a pool championship.
"She hits the ball hard, and that's not easy to come up in that situation," Southwest coach Mark Watt said. "She's just a spark plug-type of kid and that's what we need."
At 8 a.m., Southwest's record was 5-1. About six hours later, the Hawks were 8-1. In a matter of hours, the Silver Hawks, and other teams, took advantage of the new tournament format, carrying momentum from game to game.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the 24-team pool tournament was divided into two sessions. The first 12 teams played starting at 8 a.m., and the other 12 began play at 4 p.m. after a near-two-hour intermission. In prior years, all 24 teams were on site at once and games were spread out. It wasn't uncommon for a team to play its first game at 9 a.m. and its third at 7 p.m.
But under the tweaked schedule, teams played back-to-back-to-back, with each pool using two fields at one time instead of one.
Southwest and Lincoln East were among the teams to rack up three wins in a short matter of time. Omaha Skutt, Hastings, North Platte and Norfolk also won pool titles Saturday.
"If we're playing, I want to keep going," Omaha Skutt coach Keith Engelkamp said. "Sometimes you get the 9 o'clock game in the morning and then the 7 o'clock game at night and that just makes for a long day. You can play great for two games and then they're just out of energy or out of gas."
The Spartans (9-4) rebounded following Thursday's doubleheader loss to Lincoln North Star by beating Lincoln Pius X (3-1), Northwest (15-6) and Elkhorn South (10-5).
The East bats came alive against Northwest, pounding out 18 hits, including back-to-back-to-back homers from Zoie Armstrong, Kyndal Colon and Whitnee Curry. The hot offense carried into the team's final game as East rebounded from an early 3-0 deficit with five first-inning runs.
"We're a good hitting team, from top to bottom, we can swing," East coach Lance Kingery said. "It's just a matter of being consistent. It felt good today."
Kingery said he doesn't mind spreading games out, but he sees the advantage of playing three games one after another.
"The worst thing athletes can do, probably male and female, is get inside their own ears," he said. "But I think the other thing that we kind of have going for us is I think we're pretty deep in the circle. We threw all five pitchers today, and I feel like that works to our advantage a little bit."
Southwest also was aided by deep outings from the circle Saturday. The Silver Hawks got strong performances from Bailey Selvage, Sam Bank and Alexis Bradley. All three started a game, though Bradley left against Beatrice with an apparent leg injury.
"We told them right from Day One, it's going to be a team effort (in the circle)," Watt said. "Alexis was great on Tuesday (11 strikeouts vs. No. 3 Millard West) and Thursday (14 vs. Millard North), but she's not going to be the only pitcher. It's a team effort."
When Bradley left the game against Beatrice, Bank and Selvage each picked up three innings. Southwest rallied three times in the win, including in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie things at 4-4 and force extras. Southwest opened with a 10-0 win against Omaha Gross before beating Grand Island 12-3.
Omaha Skutt pitched and hit strong in rolling through what was the toughest pool on paper. The Class B No. 1 SkyHawks beat Class A No. 9 Kearney 9-0, Class B No. 5 Norris 13-0 and Class A No. 7 Lincoln North Star 7-1.
Junior Ruby Meylan had a big day, earning two wins in the circle while hitting a couple of two-run moonshots against North Star in the day's final game. She and Hannah Camenzind combined to strike out 25 for the day.
"The first two or three games (of the season) we saw some really good pitching, and they were down on themselves," Engelkamp said. "I said, 'It's going to come, it's going to gel,' because hitting is contagious, and it was contagious today, because we had a lot of hits, backed up by pretty solid pitching."
