Southeast's Maggie Helms sees work pay off with commitment to Maine softball

About 1,700 miles separate Lincoln and Orono, Maine.
It's a long trip, but Maggie Helms' decision to attend the University of Maine was very quick.
She received an offer from the Bears' softball program Friday. Two hours later, the Lincoln Southeast junior outfielder called the coaches back and accepted the offer.
"It's obviously been a goal for such a long time, and (I) worked so hard for such a long time in softball," Helms said. "It's good to know that hard work is paying off and I don't have to stress about college anymore, finding somewhere to go.
"It feels good."
Maine had been on Helms' radar for a while now.
"I've always liked the idea of going far and traveling, and Maine looked super cool to me," Helms said.
Helms is the second Lincoln player set to head to Maine to play softball. Kyrah Dailey committed to the Bears last year, and the Lincoln North Star senior outfielder helped Helms get acquainted with the school.
And with COVID-19 preventing Division I coaches from attending summer club tournaments, Helms turned to a recruiter in helping connect with Maine.
"I told him Maine was my top school, and he was able to talk to them about me," Helms said.
Helms is having a breakout season with the Knights, emerging as one of the team's top hitters. She's been batting in the heart of the order this season.
Her hitting has taken the biggest jump, especially her power. Helms hit one home run as a sophomore and already has five through 15 games. She hit two homers, including a grand slam, last week against Lincoln Southwest.
Helms credits her improvement to Nebraska Quakes coach Chad Cade, who worked with her on hitting this summer.
With a commitment out of the way, now Helms can fully focus on softball. The Knights are looking to build off a 7-0 win against a good Bellevue East team.
"It's hard with a bunch of new girls and coming off the summer, but we're working it out and it's getting better for sure," Helms said.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!