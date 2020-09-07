Southeast's Maggie Helms sees work pay off with commitment to Maine softball

"I told him Maine was my top school, and he was able to talk to them about me," Helms said.

Helms is having a breakout season with the Knights, emerging as one of the team's top hitters. She's been batting in the heart of the order this season.

Her hitting has taken the biggest jump, especially her power. Helms hit one home run as a sophomore and already has five through 15 games. She hit two homers, including a grand slam, last week against Lincoln Southwest.

Helms credits her improvement to Nebraska Quakes coach Chad Cade, who worked with her on hitting this summer.

With a commitment out of the way, now Helms can fully focus on softball. The Knights are looking to build off a 7-0 win against a good Bellevue East team.

"It's hard with a bunch of new girls and coming off the summer, but we're working it out and it's getting better for sure," Helms said.

