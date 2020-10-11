Southeast's Ewoldt grew up wanting to hit the long ball, and a record-setting career has followed

"Yeah, it's really hard, but it's just like whatever happens, happens," Ewoldt said on the challenge of not thinking about the record while at the plate. "I just kind of think base hit, base hit. I don't really think that much when I'm hitting because then I get too much in my head, so I kind of see ball, hit ball, and I just let everything I've worked for kind of happen."

Southeast first-year coach Toni Closner said Ewoldt has handled the record chase very well.

"I don't think it's really put any amount of extra pressure on her," Closner said. "I think her biggest goal was the same as the team's goal and that was to make state tournament for the first time in their careers. I think she was more focused on that and driven by that, and if she happened to hit a home run en route to making state, that was a plus."

Ewoldt began working on her power hitting in the seventh grade, and it obviously carried into high school. But it goes beyond swinging the bat hard.

Closner said Ewoldt has a really good eye and she's able to make quick adjustments.