Lincoln Southeast announced Taylor Boshart as the school's new softball coach Wednesday.

Boshart, an assistant with the nights since 2018, takes over for Eric Neumayer, who served as interim head coach last season after former coach Toni Closner left the program shortly after the season began last August to coach at Peru State.

Boshart is a 2012 Southeast graduate who played four years of softball for the Knights. She was named all-city and all-conference in 2010 and 2011 after helping take Southeast to a pair of state tournaments. University of Sioux Falls with a biology degree.

“We are excited to have coach Boshart lead the Southeast softball program,” Southeast athletics and activities director Kara Graham said in a news release. “She was a multi-sport athlete for the Knights and is a proud alum that understands the great tradition and excellence of Southeast athletics. Coach Boshart will bring energy and enthusiasm, teach the fundamentals of softball, and positively impact LSE student-athletes on and off the field.”

Coach Boshart is in her fourth year of teaching at Lincoln Public Schools, teaching sixth grade at Moore Middle School. She earned a biology degree from the University of Sioux Falls, where she played one year of softball for the Cougars.