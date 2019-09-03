Reagan Kjeldgaard had one job: Don’t let any more runs cross the plate.
The Lincoln Southeast freshman entered Tuesday’s nightcap against Lincoln Pius X with her team trailing 10-0 in the top of the first inning.
Pius X scored only one run against Kjeldgaard over the final 6 1/3 innings. That gave the Knights and their potent offense a chance. Southeast chipped away and then exploded for 11 runs in the sixth en route to an 18-11 win at Doris Bair Softball Complex.
The big sixth inning included a go-ahead two-run homer to center field from Kjeldgaard.
"I just wanted to pitch strikes, be there for my team and do my part,” said Kjeldgaard, who scattered four hits and allowed no earned runs, and got out of a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the top of the sixth.
Southeast (5-5) began the evening with a 12-2 win against the Thunderbolts. The Knights had eight extra-base hits — including homers from Rylan Ewoldt, Katelyn Neumayer and Amanda Schmaderer — in the first win, and 13 extra-base hits in the second contest.
Many of those came in the sixth inning of second game, which included a two-run blast from Ewoldt that went well beyond the left-field fence. Schmaderer had four hits and four RBIs for the Knights, who scored two runs in the first, one in the third and four in the fifth.
Coach Kirk Svendsen’s message to his team after Pius X posted a 10-spot in the first: just chip away.
“With our offense, I feel confident that we can put up runs,” Svendsen said. “The biggest thing is we couldn’t let (the lead) get any farther.”
The Thunderbolts (1-8) batted around in the first inning, recording eight hits before Kjeldgaard entered the game.
“They (Pius X) came out and were hitting the ball well, so you have to give Pius all the credit in the world,” Svendsen said. “I give Reagan a lot of credit for coming in, especially when it was looking really rough, and settling things down. She’s a freshman, and for her to come in and settle everything down was a big deal.”
Leadoff hitter Moira Baxter had three hits and Delaney Meyer drove in three runs for a Thunderbolt team that has eight sophomores and two freshmen on the varsity roster.
Southeast, which picked up a confidence-boosting win against Class B No. 2 Beatrice on Saturday, has some young players contributing, too. On Tuesday, it was Kjeldgaard's turn to shine.
She said she has grown up a lot during her season in high school.
“I was pitching against 14-year-olds (in the summer) to seniors in high school, so it was pretty big difference,” she said. “I just mentally got stronger, and it has helped with everything.”