Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast flashed some power at the plate Tuesday evening. The Spartans and Knights also flashed what they hope are bright futures for their programs.
Behind the pitching of Kaeding Rassfeld, Southeast won the first game of a doubleheader 6-0. Lincoln East made the proper adjustments at the plate and responded with a 12-4, five-inning win in the second game at Bair Softball Complex.
A pair of sophomores — Madison Divis and Kyndal Colon — hit three-run homers for East in the second game. Another sophomore, Morgan Adams, finished with three hits.
East recorded 13 hits in the second game after scratching out three in the opening game.
“Give (Rassfeld) props,” East coach Lance Kingery said. “We didn’t adjust and that’s the hardest thing with young kids, is not only adjusting after an at-bat, but adjusting within an at-bat. In the second game … they (East) started to adjust and they had some success with it.”
East only had two seniors — second-team Super-Stater Emily Prai and Brooke Beran (who also homered) — in the lineup against the Knights. The Spartans also had freshman Abby Pinkelman in the circle. Outside a three-run fourth inning by Southeast, Pinkelman kept Southeast in check.
“She’s a tough kid and she just doesn’t give in,” Kingery said. “You may hit her hard two or three times, but she’s going to come back and do what she does.”
East (4-4) was quite possibly the youngest team in Class A last year. Southeast isn’t quite as young as East, but the Knights (2-1) have only four seniors.
It was a senior on Tuesday who gave the Knights a big lift in the first game. Rassfeld pitched a complete game and walked only one batter. The Knight offense gave her some help with a five-run fifth inning.
“Kaeding threw her tail off,” Southeast coach Kirk Svendsen said. “She’s one that will go out and battle every night. I know that when she goes out there, she’s going to give us everything she has and she’s going to fight, fight, fight.
“I was really proud of the way the defense played behind her. We turned a few double plays tonight.”
Junior Jacey McKeon and sophomore Maggie Helms had two hits apiece in the opening game.
“We lost some really key pieces last year, but I do like a lot of our young kids,” Svendsen said. “I think a lot of our younger kids really have a lot of potential to help us out and do some nice things, and we saw a lot of that tonight.”
For two young teams searching for consistency, a Tuesday split was probably fitting. By season's end, both teams want to be creating trouble for opposing teams in district play.
Kingery said the goal was to be at .500 before this weekend's LPS Classic at Bair.
"If we were around the .500 mark and give ourselves a chance at the end of this week to kind of push ourselves above it, because we've got the talent, the desire to represent East is there, the will to want to be good is there, we don't have kids that are problems," Kingery said. "It's just a matter of maturity. We knew we had a chance to be better than a year ago."
Like East, Southeast will look to create more ups than downs. Svendsen said he will be looking for more consistency in the next few games.
"I thought we had a greater level of intensity that first game," he said. "I thought it came down a notch the second game and I think that hurt us just a little bit. So I want to see them play at that high level every single game. I want us to play at that peak level. Physically, I think this team is very talented."