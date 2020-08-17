Softball teams like Seward and Millard West look to pick up where they left off in 2019

When it got to the state softball tournament last year, Seward took its best shot at shaking up the Class B bracket.
The Bluejays did just that, getting strong pitching from Sydney Parra, timely hits from the lineup and blanket defense in the field en route to surprising many with a third-place finish.
Rich Eber's team had something to build on for 2020.
Are the Bluejays hoping to use that finish as a springboard? Well, yes, but one obstacle has sort of shifted the focus.
"COVID has kind of taken precedent over everything," said Eber, Seward's seventh-year coach. "We're so concerned about wearing masks and doing the right thing there (and) being thankful for every game we play this year. So we haven't really talked much about last year at all."
State experience can be a factor the following season, and Seward is looking to take advantage. Millard West and Gretna in Class A, and Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Auburn in Class C are among other teams looking to build on nice state tournament runs that fell short.
"They all have a taste of it, they all know what it's like and what it takes to get there," Eber said. "With the older girls knowing that, I think it really helps them tell the younger girls, 'Hey, this is what we need to do to get there,' and when it comes from the players and not the coaches it has a heck of a lot more meaning."
Like Seward, Millard West felt multiple emotions in Hastings last year. The Wildcats were saddened to be ousted. A good run was over. But the players were soon smiling following an elimination loss to Gretna, knowing they made the most of it. Now the Wildcats, who have seven starters back, want to use that experience to shape 2020.
"I think you learn from the past," Millard West coach Don Brummer said. "That feeling and that leadership and how they know we can do it together, yeah, that definitely carries over, because they know that, 'Hey, this is what we're capable of.'
"Oh, yeah, we talk about it all the time."
Millard West was one of the younger teams in Class A last year. It returns seven seniors, including infielder Delaney Richardson and pitcher Jayda Van Ackeren, and has a strong junior class led by outfielder Ava Rongisch and infielder Bella Bacon.
Brummer likes how the Wildcats approach the game and each other.
"We already have that chemistry," he said. "That's the biggest thing that I like about this team. Some teams you've got to kick them in the rear end a little bit and other teams you've got to go different approaches, but with these guys, they've kind of picked up where we left off."
Seward must replace some top seniors from last year's run, but key pieces return, including pitcher Parra and shortstop Grace Hamling. Both were all-staters last year.
"Obviously those two coming back, the senior leaders, that will be big for us, because we are pretty young," Eber said.
Parra, who was at her best during districts and state last year, is a three-year starter in the circle. Eber called having a pitcher of her caliber "critical" this year.
"I don't know how you can get by without having a pitcher with the way we are going to be structured where we're kind of learning our team as we go for probably the first week or two," Eber said. "To have Syd in there, who you know is going to throw strikes, throw well, possibly dominate some games, it's a good feeling as a coach."
Auburn, which finished third in Class C last year, returns six starters, including all-stater Kylie Allen.
GACC, which fell one game short of a state title, returns seven starters, including standout pitcher Erin Franzluebbers.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
