Softball teams like Seward and Millard West look to pick up where they left off in 2019

When it got to the state softball tournament last year, Seward took its best shot at shaking up the Class B bracket.

The Bluejays did just that, getting strong pitching from Sydney Parra, timely hits from the lineup and blanket defense in the field en route to surprising many with a third-place finish.

Rich Eber's team had something to build on for 2020.

Are the Bluejays hoping to use that finish as a springboard? Well, yes, but one obstacle has sort of shifted the focus.

"COVID has kind of taken precedent over everything," said Eber, Seward's seventh-year coach. "We're so concerned about wearing masks and doing the right thing there (and) being thankful for every game we play this year. So we haven't really talked much about last year at all."

State experience can be a factor the following season, and Seward is looking to take advantage. Millard West and Gretna in Class A, and Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Auburn in Class C are among other teams looking to build on nice state tournament runs that fell short.