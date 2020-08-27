Softball Insider: With an appetite for runs, North Star finds its groove in sweep of East

Now she’s leading the charge for North Star’s arms committee approach. On Thursday, Coleman struck out nine and allowed only four hits in the first game. For good measure, she had the game-winning hit.

“I was looking to do my job and have my defense back me up, knowing that I can trust them,” said Coleman, who also had an RBI double in the second game.

Roth said he sees a player embracing her uptick in responsibilities.

“She wants to go out and compete and she wants to do everything as hard and as fast she can,” he said. “There’s no middle ground for her.”

Once again, North Star has a lot of versatility and athleticism in its lineup. Super-Stater Lyndsey Roth, who had two doubles in Game 2, is atop a lineup that includes veterans Abby Krieser, Kylie Shottenkirk, Dailey, and is receiving an early boost from Mya Anthens.

Lincoln East entered the day coming off a pair of nice wins against Lincoln Southeast on Tuesday.

Both East and North Star are part of Saturday’s 24-team LPS Classic. It will be a big test for North Star, which will see Class A No. 9 Kearney, Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt and Class B No. 5 Norris.