Softball Insider: With an appetite for runs, North Star finds its groove in sweep of East

Lincoln North Star has a middle-inning, huddle-breaking cheer it likes to shout before grabbing the bats.
“Runzas on three. One, two, three, RUNZAS!”
No, it’s not a postgame destination cheer (Well, it could be). Instead, it's "runs-a," as in drive in some runs.
Two runs later, the Class A No. 7 Navigators capped a 10-2 mercy-rule win against fast-start Lincoln East to cap a softball doubleheader sweep Thursday at Doris Bair Complex.
North Star found its groove in the bottom of the seventh inning of Game 1, scoring two runs to win 4-3 in walk-off fashion. It carried over into a Game 2 victory highlighted by a five-run third inning, and now a team that has several new starters this year is starting to find itself.
“They’re starting to play like I expected them to play,” first-year head coach Mike Roth said. “I knew it was going to take a little bit of time. Some of those girls were role players last year, so they have stepped up.”
That includes senior Kyrah Dailey, who blasted two homers and added a double in the second game against the Spartans. The Maine recruit was batting near the bottom of a deep and talented lineup last year but is now in the middle of the card now.
Taylor Coleman, meanwhile, made varsity last year as a freshman and chipped in with pitching duties.
Now she’s leading the charge for North Star’s arms committee approach. On Thursday, Coleman struck out nine and allowed only four hits in the first game. For good measure, she had the game-winning hit.
“I was looking to do my job and have my defense back me up, knowing that I can trust them,” said Coleman, who also had an RBI double in the second game.
Roth said he sees a player embracing her uptick in responsibilities.
“She wants to go out and compete and she wants to do everything as hard and as fast she can,” he said. “There’s no middle ground for her.”
Once again, North Star has a lot of versatility and athleticism in its lineup. Super-Stater Lyndsey Roth, who had two doubles in Game 2, is atop a lineup that includes veterans Abby Krieser, Kylie Shottenkirk, Dailey, and is receiving an early boost from Mya Anthens.
Lincoln East entered the day coming off a pair of nice wins against Lincoln Southeast on Tuesday.
Both East and North Star are part of Saturday’s 24-team LPS Classic. It will be a big test for North Star, which will see Class A No. 9 Kearney, Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt and Class B No. 5 Norris.
“The energy in the dugout I think that’s one of the things we’ve seen in the senior leadership,” Roth said, speaking about North Star’s rally in the first game. “They all understand what North Star softball needs to be like. For our first season in COVID, it’s nice to have that senior leadership.”
Around the bases
* North Star showed how explosive its offense can be by going double, double, double, homer, homer in its first five at-bats of a five-run third inning against East.
* No. 4 Lincoln Southwest got another strong outing from its offense and freshman pitcher Alexis Bradley, who struck out 12 and allowed only one hit, in the Silver Hawks’ 13-1 win against upstart Millard North.
* How about back-to-back-to-back homers? That’s what Class B No. 7 Seward accomplished in a hard-fought 5-4 win at No. 6 Crete on Thursday. Claire Geidel, Grace Hamling and Hannah Benedict went yard in a key fifth-inning sequence in a battle of Central Conference foes.
