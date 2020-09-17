Softball Insider: With a little bit of swagger, No. 5 Neumann makes quick return to contender status in Class C

WAHOO — Macy Sabatka was steady in the circle. Her defense, led by shortstop Mary Chvatal, backed her up with some big plays and an error-free game. The offense peppered the field with 14 hits.
Everything went the way of Class C No. 5 Bishop Neumann in a 6-1 softball victory against No. 2 Fairbury on Thursday evening at Hackberry Park.
After going through some growing pains last season, the Cavaliers are back near the top in Class C. They're a year older and playing with a lot more confidence, coach Dave Brabec says.
"He always tells us to play with a little bit of swag, and I think definitely tonight we had some swag with us," said Sabatka, who pitched a complete game and limited an explosive Fairbury offense to six hits, including four through the first six frames.
Sabatka got immediate help after pitching a perfect first inning. The Cavaliers plated three runs in the bottom of the inning, starting with a two-run homer to center field from sophomore Aubrey Sylliaasen.
"To get a home run like that from a kid that's never had one, that's a good way to do it," Brabec said. "Aubrey, she's not the biggest kid in the world, but, man, she's got the heart of a power hitter and she came up and made a big hit for us."
Every hitter in the Neumann lineup had at least one hit. Sylliaasen went 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
It was the Lady Jeffs' (13-6) first loss to a Class C team since last year's state tournament.
"We've been lucky enough in some games that we've battled back enough and we're able to recover, but tonight I think they wanted it more than we did," Fairbury coach Taylor Biehl said. "I don't know if they wanted it more than we did, but they definitely were giving us their best."
Neumann now has recorded wins against the Nos. 1 and 2 teams in Class C this year, beating top-ranked Guardian Angels Central Catholic 1-0 and now the defending state champion, which was coming off a 10-9 win against No. 3 Malcolm.
The Cavaliers returned most of its team from last year and appeared prime to take a big step. They won a state title in 2017 and reached the state final in 2018 before missing state last year.
Mentally, Neumann (15-3) is stronger this year, Brabec said.
"Just those growing pains, we experience a lot of tough situations, played some tough teams and we hung (last year), but I think the big part last year was they just had a really tough time getting over an inning where you'd give up a run or two," Brabec said. "It was like, 'Oh, man, we're down early,' and now they just seem to have that confidence and maybe a little bit of a swagger when they're playing and when they're at the plate."
That swagger has Neumann back in the Class C title picture, and yet this remains a young team. Only one senior was in the lineup Thursday against the Lady Jeffs. The future is bright, but the Cavaliers have big hopes for the short term, too.
Playing career over, ex-Husker Bri Cassidy finds way to fill softball fix as an assistant coach at Southeast
"We're definitely striving to be at the state tournament," Sabatka said. "Our coach always tells us we have a target on our back and I think that's definitely true. It kind of motivates us that people know us."
Around the bases
* Rylan Ewoldt now has a story to tell for a long time. The Lincoln Southeast senior blasted her 60th career home run — a Class A record — and it was a walk-off mercy-rule blast. It came in a 13-1 win against Fremont. Ewoldt is one homer away from tying the all-class record, set by Beatrice graduate Addison Barnard a year ago.
* Jordyn Bahl struck out 14 and allowed only two hits as Class A No. 1 Papillion-La Vista topped No. 2 Omaha Marian 7-0 on Thursday.
Fairbury vs. Bishop Neumann, 9.17
Fairbury vs. Bishop Neumann, 9.17
Fairbury vs. Bishop Neumann, 9.17
Fairbury vs. Bishop Neumann, 9.17
Fairbury vs. Bishop Neumann, 9.17
Fairbury vs. Bishop Neumann, 9.17
Fairbury vs. Bishop Neumann, 9.17
Fairbury vs. Bishop Neumann, 9.17
Fairbury vs. Bishop Neumann, 9.17
Fairbury vs. Bishop Neumann, 9.17
Fairbury vs. Bishop Neumann, 9.17
Fairbury vs. Bishop Neumann, 9.17
Fairbury vs. Bishop Neumann, 9.17
Fairbury vs. Bishop Neumann, 9.17
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!