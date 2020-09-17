Softball Insider: With a little bit of swagger, No. 5 Neumann makes quick return to contender status in Class C

It was the Lady Jeffs' (13-6) first loss to a Class C team since last year's state tournament.

"We've been lucky enough in some games that we've battled back enough and we're able to recover, but tonight I think they wanted it more than we did," Fairbury coach Taylor Biehl said. "I don't know if they wanted it more than we did, but they definitely were giving us their best."

Neumann now has recorded wins against the Nos. 1 and 2 teams in Class C this year, beating top-ranked Guardian Angels Central Catholic 1-0 and now the defending state champion, which was coming off a 10-9 win against No. 3 Malcolm.

The Cavaliers returned most of its team from last year and appeared prime to take a big step. They won a state title in 2017 and reached the state final in 2018 before missing state last year.

Mentally, Neumann (15-3) is stronger this year, Brabec said.