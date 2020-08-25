Softball Insider: Wiggins setting the tone in multiple ways for No. 5 Norris, which edges No. 6 Crete

After giving up two early hits, Mach settled in and found her groove. The three-year starter scattered nine hits and struck out four in six innings.

“Lexi did a great job on the mound for us,” Crete coach KiLee Griffin said of her senior ace. “She was really dialed in and got us out of a lot of tough situations. She battled through some tough adversity throughout the game.”

Norris (4-1) broke through in the fourth inning behind some bloop hits that sneaked around Crete’s defense. Then Wiggins, with the bases loaded, swatted a hit to left for a two-run single to give the Titans a 3-0 lead.

After giving up a two-run homer to Karlee Henning in the fifth, Wiggins retired eight of the final 10 batters to secure the win.

“She’s just taking the ownership of this team on her back,” McMurray said. “These kids out here are competing for her as hard as she is competing for them. This is it. She wants to do everything for her teammates and just go there and compete every pitch. Not every inning, not every two innings, every pitch.”

Wiggins, the team’s leadoff hitter, is embracing the role this season.