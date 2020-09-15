Softball insider: Seward's offense shines in tests against two of the best in Class C

“The in-game adjustments that our girls have been making have been incredible,” Eber said. “Being able to adjust to what they’re trying to do to us offensively has been our biggest adjustment.”

Fairbury and Malcolm began the triangular with a wild one. The Jeffs, who got a grand slam from Josi Mans, held on for a 10-9 victory in six innings.

After playing Seward close — the Lady Jeffs trailed by only 3-2 after four innings — Fairbury can look at the day as a confidence-booster.

“Of course any team in here would like to go away 2-0, but when we’ve got three of the top-rated teams in C and B and to come out of here 1-1, it’s still a victory, in my opinion,” Fairbury coach Taylor Biehl said. “Even the Seward game, I thought we played really well.”

Fairbury (13-5) took a 9-5 lead before Malcolm (11-4) chipped away. RBI hits from Alyssa Fortik and Cora Schweitzer in the bottom of the sixth cut the deficit to one before Fairbury was able to close the door.

The Lady Jeffs’ challenging week will continue with a game at No. 5 Bishop Neumann on Thursday. They’ll also play No. 4 Auburn soon.

Triangulars like Tuesday’s will only make the team stronger, Biehl said.

“Hands down, we’re battle-tested,” she said. “It’s one of those things that you set yourself with a schedule that’s going to make you the most competitive and put you in the right position. Sometimes that can backfire on you … so you kind of take a risk, but at least I feel like the reward has definitely outweighed the risk for us.”

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.