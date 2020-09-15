Softball insider: Seward's offense shines in tests against two of the best in Class C

MALCOLM — Seward took a break from Class B action to play a pair of Class C opponents Tuesday night.
But this was no break.
The No. 5 Bluejays had games against Malcolm and Fairbury, ranked Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, in Class C. Both have deep lineups. And if the Bluejays needed another source of motivation to play great, they lost to both of these teams last year in a triangular.
Seward didn’t skip a beat this time, beating Fairbury 5-3, and following with a 14-5 win against the host Clippers to improve to 10-3.
“They’re great teams,” Seward coach Rich Eber said. “They’re well-coached. Fairbury’s got the state championship from last year, Malcolm was there and made a run. Anytime you come here, it’s two great wins, so we’ll take them.”
Seward continues to get strong pitching from senior Sydney Parra, and now the offense is starting to find a rhythm. The Bluejays pounded out 16 hits against Malcolm. Senior shortstop Grace Hamling, the No. 2 hitter, went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs, and Claire Geidel ripped two two-run homers to left field, tying the school record for homers in a season (eight) in the process. The right fielder finished with five RBIs.
Eber said he liked the offensive approach of his team, which also scored nine runs against No. 10 Beatrice on Saturday.
“The in-game adjustments that our girls have been making have been incredible,” Eber said. “Being able to adjust to what they’re trying to do to us offensively has been our biggest adjustment.”
Fairbury and Malcolm began the triangular with a wild one. The Jeffs, who got a grand slam from Josi Mans, held on for a 10-9 victory in six innings.
After playing Seward close — the Lady Jeffs trailed by only 3-2 after four innings — Fairbury can look at the day as a confidence-booster.
“Of course any team in here would like to go away 2-0, but when we’ve got three of the top-rated teams in C and B and to come out of here 1-1, it’s still a victory, in my opinion,” Fairbury coach Taylor Biehl said. “Even the Seward game, I thought we played really well.”
Fairbury (13-5) took a 9-5 lead before Malcolm (11-4) chipped away. RBI hits from Alyssa Fortik and Cora Schweitzer in the bottom of the sixth cut the deficit to one before Fairbury was able to close the door.
The Lady Jeffs’ challenging week will continue with a game at No. 5 Bishop Neumann on Thursday. They’ll also play No. 4 Auburn soon.
Triangulars like Tuesday’s will only make the team stronger, Biehl said.
“Hands down, we’re battle-tested,” she said. “It’s one of those things that you set yourself with a schedule that’s going to make you the most competitive and put you in the right position. Sometimes that can backfire on you … so you kind of take a risk, but at least I feel like the reward has definitely outweighed the risk for us.”
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
