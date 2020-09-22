Softball Insider: Norfolk's split with Class A No. 5 Lincoln East again proves HAC's depth

"If her jersey isn't dirty before the game starts, we haven't warmed up right," Kingery said. "Defense is her game, and now the offense is starting to come together her senior year."

As it has all season, Norfolk got strong pitching from Brandy Unger in Game 2 (two hits allowed, 10 strikeouts) and Paeton Coler in Game 1 (six hits allowed and the win). Both are seniors and are leading the charge for a Norfolk team that pushed its wins streak to 15 after the Game 1 win.

Norfolk (22-5) has proved to be one of the best teams in the HAC, earning splits with No. 5 East, No. 10 Lincoln Southeast and ratings contender Lincoln North Star. None were bigger, though, than a split with No. 3 Lincoln Southwest on the first day of the season.

"We know now that Southwest is one of the best teams in the state. We split with them, we can play with anybody," Norfolk coach Derek Siedschlag said. "And I think that gave them a lot of confidence right out of the chute, that we've got a team here and if our pitchers throw strikes and our defense plays well, we can be in a lot of these games, and that's what our pitchers have done, they give us a chance to win games."