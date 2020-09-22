Softball Insider: Norfolk's split with Class A No. 5 Lincoln East again proves HAC's depth

As it has all season, Norfolk relied on pitching and defense to upend Class A No. 5 Lincoln East 4-2 in the first of two softball games Tuesday at Doris Bair Complex.
The Spartans can pitch and play defense, too, and they were strong in both areas in a 2-0 victory to force a Heartland Athletic Conference doubleheader split.
Pitching for the first time in nearly three weeks, sophomore Abby Pinkelman was superb, limiting Norfolk to four hits over 6 2/3 innings in the nightcap.
In the top of the seventh, Norfolk had two runners in scoring position, and Pinkelman was behind 2-0 in the count. East coach Lance Kingery turned to junior Campbell Petrick, who threw five strikes (two were fouled off) to earn the save and preserve the split.
"We weren't going to put that much pressure on Abby," Kingery said. "We've got options we could turn to and it just seemed like Campbell, with that batter, was the right option to go to.
"And Campbell doesn't turn the ball down. If you offer the chance, she's going to take it and run."
East (20-7) received a boost from its defense, particularly senior Jaydan Shigley, who had a very active night at third base. She assisted on or was responsible for 14 outs, including a double play where she snagged a line drive and stepped on third to end an inning. She also made a diving catch near the East dugout to snare a foul ball.
"If her jersey isn't dirty before the game starts, we haven't warmed up right," Kingery said. "Defense is her game, and now the offense is starting to come together her senior year."
As it has all season, Norfolk got strong pitching from Brandy Unger in Game 2 (two hits allowed, 10 strikeouts) and Paeton Coler in Game 1 (six hits allowed and the win). Both are seniors and are leading the charge for a Norfolk team that pushed its wins streak to 15 after the Game 1 win.
Norfolk (22-5) has proved to be one of the best teams in the HAC, earning splits with No. 5 East, No. 10 Lincoln Southeast and ratings contender Lincoln North Star. None were bigger, though, than a split with No. 3 Lincoln Southwest on the first day of the season.
"We know now that Southwest is one of the best teams in the state. We split with them, we can play with anybody," Norfolk coach Derek Siedschlag said. "And I think that gave them a lot of confidence right out of the chute, that we've got a team here and if our pitchers throw strikes and our defense plays well, we can be in a lot of these games, and that's what our pitchers have done, they give us a chance to win games."
There have been many doubleheader splits — East split with Kearney on Monday — in HAC play this fall, which shows the depth of the conference. And some big matchups are still ahead. Southwest plays North Star on Wednesday, and Southwest-East and North Star-Southeast are next week.
And then there's the HAC Tournament on Oct. 3 in Kearney.
"Lincoln softball is really good," Kingery said. "Kearney is really good in the HAC, Norfolk is really good. GI (Grand Island), for not having many wins, they battle. I think the HAC Tournament could be really exciting and I think there may be some surprises as to who wins."
Around the bases
* Class C No. 8 Freeman picked up its biggest win of the season, 7-5 against No. 3 Malcolm. Belle Haner had three hits and three RBIs. The Falcons and Clippers don't have to wait long to see each other again. They're matched up in the first round of the ECNC Tournament, which is Saturday in Auburn.
* Seward ace pitcher Sydney Parra announced her commitment to William Jewell (Kansas) on Tuesday. Hours later, she helped lead the Class B No. 5 Bluejays to a 10-6 win against Class C No. 5 Bishop Neumann.
* The Class A landscape continues to take many twists and turns. Papillion-La Vista South topped No. 6 Millard West 13-5 on Tuesday. The Titans own six wins over rated teams now.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
