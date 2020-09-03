Softball Insider: In game dominated by pitchers, Boon's instinctive play proves to be difference for Norris

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SEWARD — Norris pitcher Alexis Wiggins was dialed in. Seward’s Sydney Parra was, too.

So it was evident immediately Thursday evening at Plum Creek Park that any baserunning action between third base and home would be minimal.

But Matthea Boon saw an opening, and ran with it.

The Norris senior broke for home on a two-out wild pitch in the sixth inning to break a scoreless tie, and the Class B No. 3 Titans (8-2) grinded out a 1-0 win against No. 5 Seward (7-3) behind a big night from Wiggins.

Fittingly, in a tight game, Boon barely beat the tag at home, and her instinct and legs proved to be the difference.

“(Coach Kyle McMurray) had told me be ready to go, but halfway down the baseline he started yelling, ‘No,’” said Boon, Norris’ No. 9 hitter who opened the sixth with a single and moved to third on a pair of walks. “I knew I had to score. I was unsure but I just dove in there and tried my best.”

McMurray will gladly take it.

“That’s a senior doing senior things,” he said. “She’s put a lot of time and energy into softball, and it’s awesome to see her get the fruits of her labor.”