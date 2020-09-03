Softball Insider: In game dominated by pitchers, Boon's instinctive play proves to be difference for Norris

SEWARD — Norris pitcher Alexis Wiggins was dialed in. Seward’s Sydney Parra was, too.
So it was evident immediately Thursday evening at Plum Creek Park that any baserunning action between third base and home would be minimal.
But Matthea Boon saw an opening, and ran with it.
The Norris senior broke for home on a two-out wild pitch in the sixth inning to break a scoreless tie, and the Class B No. 3 Titans (8-2) grinded out a 1-0 win against No. 5 Seward (7-3) behind a big night from Wiggins.
Fittingly, in a tight game, Boon barely beat the tag at home, and her instinct and legs proved to be the difference.
“(Coach Kyle McMurray) had told me be ready to go, but halfway down the baseline he started yelling, ‘No,’” said Boon, Norris’ No. 9 hitter who opened the sixth with a single and moved to third on a pair of walks. “I knew I had to score. I was unsure but I just dove in there and tried my best.”
McMurray will gladly take it.
“That’s a senior doing senior things,” he said. “She’s put a lot of time and energy into softball, and it’s awesome to see her get the fruits of her labor.”
Wiggins dominated from the opening pitch. She struck out a career-high 17 — including nine through the first three innings — and allowed only four hits while rarely getting behind in any counts. Not even a hard ball off a Seward bat that hit Wiggins in her foot in the seventh inning could slow down the Creighton recruit.
Wiggins shook it off, and after issuing a four-pitch walk, struck out the final batter to end it.
“I walk out there and I ask if she’s OK and I already know the answer,” McMurray said. “There’s no way you’re taking that kid out of the game in that situation, because she’s a competitor.”
Wiggins, a senior, dominated with a powerful rise ball while mixing in her change-up.
Parra, who brings a different style to the circle but was just as effective, made quick work of the Norris lineup for several innings. She allowed only three hits and retired 10 batters in a row in one stretch.
“I’ll fight with (Sydney) until she graduates, because I love having her in the circle and she competes like heck,” Seward coach Rich Eber said. “It’s a tough one to swallow for her and the rest of the team tonight, but, hey, the goal is to see them in Hastings again, and that’s what we care about.”
Both teams should be able to take a lot of positives out of Thursday’s top-five duel. For Norris, it was another close win. The Titans beat No. 10 Beatrice 2-1 in nine innings on the first day of the season, and they beat Kearney 2-1 on a walk-off in Saturday’s LPS Classic.
McMurray credits the team’s mental toughness, which showed itself again Thursday.
“Our coaches have really preached to us how important mental toughness is, and honestly that’s who wins ball games,” Wiggins said. “Who is mentally tougher than the other opponent.”
Around the bases
* Class B No. 4 Bennington made a statement Thursday with a 9-0 win against No. 6 Crete. The Badgers also own wins against Seward, Beatrice and Class A Lincoln North Star.
* How good is next Saturday's Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament going to be? Norris, Bennington, Elkhorn, Waverly and Blair are all ranked, making it the best softball conference in Class B.
* Papillion-La Vista South will host a big two-day tournament starting Friday. No. 1 Papillion-La Vista, No. 2 Lincoln Southwest, No. 5 Millard West, No. 7 Gretna and Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt highlight the field.
