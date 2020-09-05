Softball Insider: Focused on another state title run, Papio makes time to celebrate state-record streak

"At that point you're obviously not thinking about it," said Petersen, when asked if he thought about ever topping the 49-game streak. "And you think there's so many opportunities to have a bad game or something happens. We've had a few close games."

That included Saturday. In a matchup of the state's top teams, Skutt played Papillion-La Vista to its closest game of the season before the 90-minute time limit hit in the fifth inning.

Skutt junior pitcher Ruby Meylan kept the Monarchs' explosive offense in check, especially the top four hitters. It was the No. 8 hitter in Papio's lineup, Jenna Hoelscher, that helped lift the team. She drove in all three runs, including a two-run hit in the fourth inning.

Bahl, who is 12-0 with a 0.13 earned-run average, took care of the rest. She struck out 15 and allowed only one hit.

"She was on fire," Petersen said. "I thought she had command of all of her pitches. Her ball was moving. I don't know if it was the best game she pitched all year, it's kind of hard to separate them, but she definitely was dominant."

Omaha Skutt (10-2) coach Keith Engelkamp said he liked the fight he saw from his team, especially after losing 9-0 to Papio earlier in the year. He said Meylan was strong, but Bahl was tough to figure out.