Softball Insider: Focused on another state title run, Papio makes time to celebrate state-record streak

PAPILLION — Jordyn Bahl and some, if not all, of her teammates didn't know.
Moments after Class A No. 1 Papillion-La Vista earned a hard-fought 3-0 win against Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt in the Papillion-La Vista South Invitational on Saturday, coach Todd Petersen updated the girls on the streak tracker.
"He was like, 'That was 50,' and then we all went crazy," said Bahl, the Monarch star pitcher. "We had no idea."
Fifty.
It's a notable milestone mark for just about anything in sports and life.
For this group of Monarchs, Saturday marked their 50th straight win dating to the beginning of the 2019 season. It's also an all-class state record, besting Papillion-La Vista's run of 49 straight over the 2017 and ’18 seasons.
The Monarch seniors who were on varsity in 2017 as freshmen can claim the two longest win streaks in Nebraska state high school history — 49 and now 50.
"I think that's pretty big because last time when we were going for 50 is when we (lost) at state two times, so I think just getting past that, it feels really good," Bahl said.
There are numerous parts of the current run that put the team's place in state history in perspective. Bahl's pitching is right at the top. The lineup has the ability to mash homers or beat teams with small ball and speed.
But here's the topper: The Monarchs, 14-0 this year, have not trailed at any point during the 50-game stretch. Not once.
"To come back after getting the first streak and come back and outdo it, I mean, it's amazing," Petersen said.
The Monarchs also haven't lost a regular-season game since Sept. 16, 2017.
There are some great streaks in Nebraska prep sports. Seward girls basketball won 111 straight contests, and we're still talking about Wahoo's dominance in boys hoops — 114 straight wins from 1988-92.
In sports like baseball and softball, even the great teams get tripped up from time to time before rolling to state titles. One bad pitching sequence, one bad inning or one good swing can make a difference.
The Class B record for consecutive softball wins is 30 (Bennington in 2011 and Wayne in 2011), and Wayne won a Class C-record 41 straight from 2003-05 with Molly Hill in the circle.
Papio's streak says a lot about Bahl's rare talent level — she'll be pitching at Oklahoma in a couple of springs — and the players around her. Catcher Brooke Dumont and infielders Maggie Vasa and Mia Jarecki are headed to Division I schools. But it also says a lot about the Monarchs' relentlessness. The coaches preach a one-game approach no matter the opponent or week, and the players have bought into that.
"At that point you're obviously not thinking about it," said Petersen, when asked if he thought about ever topping the 49-game streak. "And you think there's so many opportunities to have a bad game or something happens. We've had a few close games."
That included Saturday. In a matchup of the state's top teams, Skutt played Papillion-La Vista to its closest game of the season before the 90-minute time limit hit in the fifth inning.
Skutt junior pitcher Ruby Meylan kept the Monarchs' explosive offense in check, especially the top four hitters. It was the No. 8 hitter in Papio's lineup, Jenna Hoelscher, that helped lift the team. She drove in all three runs, including a two-run hit in the fourth inning.
Bahl, who is 12-0 with a 0.13 earned-run average, took care of the rest. She struck out 15 and allowed only one hit.
"She was on fire," Petersen said. "I thought she had command of all of her pitches. Her ball was moving. I don't know if it was the best game she pitched all year, it's kind of hard to separate them, but she definitely was dominant."
Omaha Skutt (10-2) coach Keith Engelkamp said he liked the fight he saw from his team, especially after losing 9-0 to Papio earlier in the year. He said Meylan was strong, but Bahl was tough to figure out.
"That's just one tough pitcher, because I know I've got a good hitting team, but they've never seen the ball curve in like it does," Engelkamp said. "She's so accurate with that. As soon as she gets you thinking down and in, she's going up and away."
No. 2 Lincoln Southwest beat Papillion-La Vista South 3-1 in the fifth-place game. Lincoln Southeast beat No. 6 Bellevue East 7-0 in the seventh-place contest.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!