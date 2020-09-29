Softball Insider: Both teams can hit, but Southeast and North Star seeing pitching pay off late in season

Lincoln Southeast can bash the softball, and Lincoln North Star has a lineup that can hurt teams in a variety of ways.
Though the offenses had their moments Tuesday night at Doris Bair Complex in a matchup of two evenly matched teams, it was pitching and defense setting the tone in a doubleheader split.
Class A No. 7 North Star got another confidence-boosting start from sophomore Aubriana Krieser, who allowed zero earn runs while striking out 11 in a 5-1 Navigator victory in the first game.
But the No. 10 Knights responded in the second game behind the arm of junior Alexis Hubbard, who pitched a complete game in a 5-3 victory.
“She transferred from there (North Star), so that was big for her. She really wanted that ‘W,’” Southeast coach Toni Closner said. “We had talked about just being relaxed and not even thinking about who’s in the batter’s box, just go up there and pitch your game, and I think she pitched probably one of her best games this year.”
Krieser continues to show vast improvement in the circle. She had big games and big moments last week against Millard South, Lincoln Southwest and in the Southeast Invitational.
On Tuesday, she kept one of the state’s top offenses in check, scattering seven hits.
“I think success breeds confidence and confidence can breed success, but in her case, I think success bred confidence,” North Star coach Mike Roth said. “Once she realized that she was competitive as any pitcher in Lincoln, in the Metro, in Class A … for Aubriana, I think having the defense she’s got and having somebody really confident behind the plate really helps her.”
Krieser didn’t start the second game against Southeast (22-11), but she entered the game in the second inning with a runner on first. She struck out seven of the next eight batters she faced before being lifted.
Roth said he was happy with how his team responded after Monday’s 8-0 loss to top-ranked Papillion-La Vista. His Navigators (20-10) are in the midst of 14 games in 14 days, so they’re just trying to grind away.
“They’ve been competitive with every single (team) they’ve played, even (Monday) night against Papillion-La Vista,” he said. "Five innings, it was a 2-0 ballgame. I told them, I said, 'I think you need to understand that this is who you are. You’re a gritty hard-fighting team that’s gone through the gauntlet.'
"I feel like they have this, 'OK, we can play with anybody.' There’s no one we need to be afraid of.”
Southeast, meanwhile, knows it has the offense. Now the Knights are starting to see their pitching take form. Senior Maddy Post, who pitched the first game, is picking up key innings in recent games.
“I think we’re kind of starting to pick it up a little bit,” Closner said. “Postseason is when you want to start having it and it’s really great to have (Post) offset Lex.”
Around the bases
* Class C No. 2 Guardian Angels Central Catholic avenged an early loss to No. 1 Bishop Neumann, defeating the Cavaliers 8-0 on Tuesday night. GACC had 11 hits, including three from eight-hole hitter Leah Jansen.
