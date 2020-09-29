Softball Insider: Both teams can hit, but Southeast and North Star seeing pitching pay off late in season

Lincoln Southeast can bash the softball, and Lincoln North Star has a lineup that can hurt teams in a variety of ways.

Though the offenses had their moments Tuesday night at Doris Bair Complex in a matchup of two evenly matched teams, it was pitching and defense setting the tone in a doubleheader split.

Class A No. 7 North Star got another confidence-boosting start from sophomore Aubriana Krieser, who allowed zero earn runs while striking out 11 in a 5-1 Navigator victory in the first game.

But the No. 10 Knights responded in the second game behind the arm of junior Alexis Hubbard, who pitched a complete game in a 5-3 victory.

“She transferred from there (North Star), so that was big for her. She really wanted that ‘W,’” Southeast coach Toni Closner said. “We had talked about just being relaxed and not even thinking about who’s in the batter’s box, just go up there and pitch your game, and I think she pitched probably one of her best games this year.”

Krieser continues to show vast improvement in the circle. She had big games and big moments last week against Millard South, Lincoln Southwest and in the Southeast Invitational.

On Tuesday, she kept one of the state’s top offenses in check, scattering seven hits.