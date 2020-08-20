Softball insider: Behind their veteran ace, No. 7 Seward picks up where it left off

WAVERLY — Like her bread-and-butter rise ball, Sydney Parra’s junior season ended at a high point last year.
The Seward pitcher was at her best toward the end of the season in helping lead the Bluejays to a third-place finish at the Class B state tournament.
On Thursday, Parra and her teammates picked up where they left off.
Behind a combination of rise balls, screwballs and drop balls, Parra struck out nine and the bats came alive late to nail down No. 7 Seward’s 7-1 win against No. 10 Waverly in the season opener for both schools.
“Everything felt good,” Parra said of her pitches.
Parra said she is throwing with better command and with more velocity. She credits the improvements to the summer, playing with Nebraska Gold, and that’s leading to pitching with more confidence.
“I just go out there like nobody can beat you and if I keep that, hopefully I’ll keep doing this,” said Parra, who limited Waverly to four hits and no earned runs.
That’s the mentality Parra had last year on Waverly’s home field. She threw 393 pitches over a daylong three-game series in helping the Bluejays to a district title victory over the Vikings.
“Syd was awesome in the circle,” Seward coach Rich Eber said. “She seems to pitch really, really, really well here.”
A three-year starter, Parra is one of two seniors on the team — the other is shortstop Grace Hamling — and her experience as a pitcher is huge for a Seward team working in some new starters.
That new wave includes freshman infielder Dalaney Anderson, who gave Seward a 1-0 lead on a double to the left-center gap in the fourth inning.
“Dalaney had a huge hit to get us on the board and everybody was able to relax after that,” Eber said.
Junior Jordyn Collins, who played behind all-stater Jordin Battaglia last year, gave Seward (1-0) a boost from the nine-hole, collecting three hits. She also had a web gem in center field, robbing Waverly of a hit in the third inning.
Seward broke the game open in the top of the seventh. Hamling hit a two-run triple and Lauryn Parra, Sydney’s younger sister, hit a two-run homer, all part of a five-run frame.
“I absolutely love playing with her,” Sydney said of Lauryn. “There’s a little bit of competition between us, but I love it.”
Waverly (0-1) junior Megan Brinkman had a solid season debut for the Vikings, pitching six innings and striking out seven.
Around the bases
* Class B No. 4 Beatrice and No. 5 Norris dueled for nine innings Thursday before the Titans emerged with a 2-1 win on a walk-off squeeze play. Creighton recruit Alexis Wiggins struck out 10 in a complete-game victory.
* Class C also had a top-10 clash. Alyssa’s Fortik two-run homer was part of a three-run seventh inning as No. 4 Malcolm upended No. 2 Auburn 7-5.
* Bellevue East, ranked No. 6 in Class A, got an early shot of confidence with a 7-2 win against No. 5 Gretna. The Chieftains have several seniors on the roster, and that experience could make them a factor in Class A.
Looking ahead
The Bellevue East Invitational begins Friday and will be an early test for the 13 teams in the field. It includes Class A No. 1 Papillion-La Vista, No. 3 Millard West, No. 5 Gretna and No. 7 Lincoln North Star. Class B No. 3 Elkhorn also is in the tournament.
