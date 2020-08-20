Softball insider: Behind its veteran ace, No. 7 Seward picks up where it left off

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY — Like her bread-and-butter rise ball, Sydney Parra’s junior season ended at a high point last year.

The Seward pitcher was at her best toward the end of the season in helping lead the Bluejays to a third-place finish at the Class B state tournament.

On Thursday, Parra and her teammates picked up where they left off.

Behind a combination of rise balls, screwballs and drop balls, Parra struck out nine and the bats came alive late to nail down No. 7 Seward’s 7-1 win against No. 10 Waverly in the season opener for both schools.

“Everything felt good,” Parra said of her pitches.

Parra said she is throwing with better command and with more velocity. She credits the improvements to the summer, playing with Nebraska Gold, and that’s leading to pitching with more confidence.

“I just go out there like nobody can beat you and if I keep that, hopefully I’ll keep doing this,” said Parra, who limited Waverly to four hits and no earned runs.