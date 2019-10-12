{{featured_button_text}}

Just two weeks ago, there was only one softball coach in the 500-win club.

Now there are four.

Omaha Skutt's Keith Engelkamp was the latest to join the elite group. The SkyHawks, ranked No. 1 in Class B, defeated McCook 10-2 and 12-2 during the B-1 district finals Saturday in Omaha.

That's Nos. 500 and 501 for Engelkamp, who joins Elkhorn South's Terry Graver, Lincoln Southwest's Mark Watt and Wayne's Rob Sweetland with 500 or more wins.

Watt and the Southwest program earned No. 500 at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament on Oct. 4 in Grand Island. Sweetland and the Wayne program reached the milestone during subdistrict play earlier this week.

Watt and Sweetland each sit at 503. Both coaches helped guide their respective teams to district championships Saturday.

Graver, who is retiring from coaching after this season, is the state's all-time softball wins leader at 518.

Meanwhile, Omaha Skutt set the Class B single-season record for home runs Saturday. The SkyHawks hit seven of them in two wins against McCook and have 58 for the season. The previous record was 55 set by Gretna in 2016.

The all-class record is 73 set by Lincoln Southwest in 2018.

