Lincoln North Star's Hannah Roth was not going to stop after sister Lyndsey Roth roped a pitch to right field in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Hannah Roth admitted she did not even look to see head coach Brittany Hansen's hand signals waving her toward home as she exploded in celebration crossing the plate, scoring from first on her sister's double. The run lifted the Navigators to 10-9 walk-off win over Millard West in the second game of the A-6 district softball championship at University Place Park Saturday.
Millard West forced a second game with a 9-7 victory over North Star in the first game.
With the win, North Star advances to the Class A state tournament next week in Hastings. Millard South also makes the state tournament with a wild-card berth after it upended Kearney twice in the A-5 district.
"I knew once I saw it drop, I was like, 'I really need to get home,'" Hannah Roth said. "She just hit a bomb. I knew it was all or nothing at that point if I would have gotten out at home. She would have been standing at second and we have good hitters behind her."
The sisterly heroics came after North Star led Millard West 9-6 in the top of the seventh only to watch the Wildcats hit a three-run home run off Skyler Spreitzer's bat that tied the game 9-9 with no outs.
After Hannah Roth gave up the tying home run in the top of the seventh, Alexis Hubbard, who suffered the Game 1 loss, came on in relief and recorded a pop-out before Millard West reached base on an error and a walk. Roth re-entered the circle and recorded the final two outs.
Hannah Roth then led off the bottom of the seventh inning for North Star, and was hit by a pitch to reach first.
Lyndsey Roth entered the batter's box and on the third pitch sent a screamer into the right-field gap.
"When I saw it fall, I knew immediately my sister was going to score," Lyndsey Roth said. "I had that feeling, all my adrenaline started to pump, and as soon as she hit home plate, it was the greatest feeling of my softball career."
It was not the only time North Star found themselves in a high-pressure situation.
The Navigators watched a 2-0 lead slip away in the second inning off a Honnah Leo two-run blast. In the sixth, Millard West took a 6-5 lead before North Star plated four in the bottom of the inning to take the 9-6 advantage into the seventh.
"I would say my team was resilient. If I picked one word (it would be) resilient," Hansen said. "We're gamers. We don't settle for anything. We go out and fight all the time, never give up, they're resilient."
North Star made the state tournament last season with a wild-card berth, but earning it outright is much sweeter for the Roth sisters.
"We definitely earned it this year," Lyndsey Roth said. "We put all of our time and effort to get into this position where we are right now, and we are going to coast on that into state."
Millard West forced the second game after exploding for six runs in the bottom of the second in the first game. Reese Peterson added a solo home run in the fifth that helped keep North Star at bay when the Navigators cut the Wildcats lead to 8-7 in the sixth.
