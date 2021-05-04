 Skip to main content
Seward hires former Crete coach Carr as next softball coach
PREP SOFTBALL

Beatrice vs. Crete softball, 9/17

Shawn Carr and the Crete players celebrate a victory during the 2018 season.

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

A familiar face is returning to the Central Conference and the Class B softball landscape.

Shawn Carr will take over as Seward's head softball coach, the school announced Tuesday evening.

Carr stepped down at Crete's coach last spring to take a teaching job at Seward Middle School. He replaces Rich Eber, who recently stepped down to move into an administrative role at Seward.

Before leaving Crete, Carr built the Cardinals into one of the top programs in Class B. He led the Cardinals to three straight state tournament appearances, including a Class B championship in 2017.

He was named the 2017-18 Central Conference coach of the year and the Nebraska Coaches Association softball coach of the year.

"Coach Carr has an infectious personality that brings out the best in his players," Seward activities director John Moody said in a statement.

Eber led Seward to its best stretch in program history. The Bluejays were state runners-up in 2017, and finished in third place in 2019.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

