Several Super-State players selected to NCA all-star softball game

Five first-team Super-Staters and five second-team Super-Staters were among the players selected for next summer's Nebraska Coaches Association all-star softball game.

Gretna's Billie Andrews, Beatrice's Addison Barnard, Crete's Izzy Eltze, Wayne's Tori Kniesche and Lincoln Southwest's Abbie Squier will compete in the game. All five were named first-team Super-Staters.

The roster also includes Lincoln Southwest's Shelby Gunter, Lincoln East's Emily Prai and Lincoln North Star's Carly Dembowski and Hanna Roth. Fairbury's Jaelle Johnson and Central City's Gabby Moser, who were Class C co-honorary captains last fall, also were selected.

The NCA all-star softball game will take place at 5 p.m. July 22 at Bowlin Stadium.

Players: Olivia Aden, Beatrice; Allie Andig, Millard North; Billie Andrews, Gretna; Addison Barnard, Beatrice; Jordin Battaglia, Seward; Kennedi Claycomb, Waverly; Candace Coleman, McCook; Damaris Cuevas, Millard South; Carly Dembowski, Lincoln North Star; Izzy Eltze, Crete; Roni Foote, Millard South; Abbie Jo Gaube, Omaha Gross; Taylor Glause, Malcolm; Shelby Gunter, Lincoln Southwest; Jaelle Johnson, Fairbury; Tori Kniesche, Wayne; Carli Kohout, Norris; Megan Lawson, Omaha Marian; Haley Marshall, Seward; Gabby Moser, Central City; Calyn Mowinkel, Milford; Olivia Ozenbaugh, Norris; Emily Prai, Lincoln East; Sydney Rader, Norfolk; Olivia Richardson, Millard West; Hanna Roth, Lincoln North Star; Jerzi Rowe, Gretna; Skyler Spreitzer, Millard West; Abbie Squier, Lincoln Southwest; Paige Stuck, Bellevue West. Head coaches: Bill Heard (Gretna), Rich Eber (Seward); Assistant coaches: Jeff Barner (North Platte), Jeff Sturgeon (Omaha Burke).