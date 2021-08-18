Seeking to take the LNE softball program up, Rockets are ready to follow their coach's lead

Even at a young age, Melissa Martinez was channeling her inner coach.

"I used to watch major league baseball games and softball games, as a kid and I would call the games myself," she says.

On Thursday, Martinez will call her first game as a varsity softball coach when Lincoln Northeast plays at Fremont. She'll fill out her first varsity lineup card and hold her first varsity pregame and postgame team huddles.

"I just have such a love for the game … my family coached me growing up, so I was always around it," the Lincoln Southeast graduate said.

For Martinez, her first year as Northeast's head varsity coach — she was the JV coach last year — is more than just a chance to lead a team. It's a chance to build something from the ground up.

The Rockets are not known to have one of the top programs in the state (last state appearance was 2005), and Martinez wants to change that.

"Honestly, that's one of the things that drew me to this coaching position, was the ability to start from scratch and to be able to build a program," she said. "I feel like you can mold things the way you want them to be, and there's just so many more opportunities.