Seeking to take the LNE softball program up, Rockets are ready to follow their coach's lead

Even at a young age, Melissa Martinez was channeling her inner coach.
"I used to watch major league baseball games and softball games, as a kid and I would call the games myself," she says.
On Thursday, Martinez will call her first game as a varsity softball coach when Lincoln Northeast plays at Fremont. She'll fill out her first varsity lineup card and hold her first varsity pregame and postgame team huddles.
"I just have such a love for the game … my family coached me growing up, so I was always around it," the Lincoln Southeast graduate said.
For Martinez, her first year as Northeast's head varsity coach — she was the JV coach last year — is more than just a chance to lead a team. It's a chance to build something from the ground up.
The Rockets are not known to have one of the top programs in the state (last state appearance was 2005), and Martinez wants to change that.
"Honestly, that's one of the things that drew me to this coaching position, was the ability to start from scratch and to be able to build a program," she said. "I feel like you can mold things the way you want them to be, and there's just so many more opportunities.
"I feel like the players … they also get a say in how that looks and what they want their program to look like as well. We've really looked to them for guidance when it comes to that."
Martinez believes she has a senior class that can help build the foundation. It includes seniors Maddi Duncan, Deleesi Bartling and Kaylin Phillips.
A group of freshmen, including Ava Martinez and Chloe Bader, are expected to contribute, so the Rockets have a nice blend of youth and experience — good stepping stones for any team seeking a turnaround.
"I think that would be really cool to be a part, and I think that we already are changing and people are seeing how we are turning the program around," said Bartling, who pitches and plays outfield. "It's just really nice to see how before we have played a game that people are recognizing our hard work."
Replacing 10 seniors from historic team no easy task, but high expectations remain for Papio softball
The Rockets are putting in the work behind the scenes — meetings about creating a winning culture, attending summer open-field workouts — and their head coach knows a thing or two about working outside the diamond.
Martinez was a film guru when she played catcher in high school and later at Division II St. Cloud State. She'd call her own pitches in games.
She later helped coach the Fastpitch U women's college team during the inaugural season of the Florida Gulf Coast League, and offers youth softball and baseball lessons at Trek Athletics in Lincoln.
"(Baseball players) bring just a different perspective to the game and it's a lot of fun to see," Martinez said.
For now, Martinez's focus is on the Rockets, a team embracing a fresh start.
"She's very energetic," Bartling said of her coach. "She's excited to be here and coach us and she's really passionate about bettering Northeast and the culture and just the overall name and how people see us."
A young Northeast squad that had to replace some talented players from its 2019 team encountered some growing pains during a 7-29 season last year.
The goal is to win more games, Bartling said, but also, "just being able to support one anther and be there for our teammates."
For Duncan, the team's top pitcher, the Rockets are excited for the chance to flip the narrative.
"Just showing people that we're not who they think we are, and that we're not going to go down as easy," she said.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.