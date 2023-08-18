Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Northwest 6, Falls City 4
Lincoln Northwest 4, Raymond Central 0
BELLEVUE EAST INVITE
Bellevue East 6, North Platte 2
Blair 11, Marian 1
Blair 8, Millard South 6
Elkhorn 9, Bellevue East 5
Elkhorn South 11, Gretna East 2
Elkhorn South 4, Millard North 3
Gretna East 7, Burke 6
Lincoln North Star 10, Elkhorn 0
Lincoln North Star 6, North Platte 2
Marian 7, Papillion La-Vista South 6
Millard North 11, Burke 1
Millard South 12, Papillion La-Vista South 11
Saturday's semifinals
Lincoln East 11, Papillion-La Vista 3
Gretna 7, Millard West 0
1st: Gretna 3, Lincoln East 1
OMAHA BRYAN INVITATIONAL
Fremont 16, Omaha Central 4
Elkhorn North 14, Bellevue West 4
1st: Fremont 8, Elkhorn North 2
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance 11, Lexington 2
Alliance 7, Southern Valley/Alma 0
Arlington 6, Pierce 0
Ashland-Greenwood 10, Tekamah-Herman 0
Aquinas 7, Southern/Diller-Odell 0
Bennington 8, Alliance 0
Bennington 12, Chadron 0
Bishop Neumann 16, FCEMF 0
Bishop Neumann 17, Centennial 4
Cass 20, Wilber-Clatonia 1
Centura/Central Valley 8, Ponca 0
Chadron 9, Lexington 0
Cozad 7, Fairbury 2
Falls City 27, South Sioux City 5
Freeman 14, Platteview 2
GI Northwest 10, Beatrice 6
Gothenburg 12, Chadron 5
Grand Island 10, Norfolk 9
Grand Island CC 12, Cozad 7
Grand Island CC 11, Fairbury 0
Hastings 19, Beatrice 10
Hastings 13, Omaha Skutt 5
Milford 9, Cass 3
Milford 9, Nebraska City 8
Milford 12, Wilber-Clatonia 0
Nebraska City 9, Cass 6
Nebraska City 12, Wilber-Clatonia 0
Norfolk 12, Grand Island 4
Northwest 7, Omaha Skutt 5
Omaha Gross 7, Plattsmouth 3
Omaha Westside 3, Waverly 2
Ord 8, Pierce 7
Ord 13, Ponca 2
Platteview 7, Raymond Central 6
Platteview 12, South Sioux City 0
Raymond Central 15, Falls City 3
Scottsbluff 9, Gothenburg 5
Seward 8, Polk County 2
Seward 5, St. Cecilia 4
Seward 2, Wahoo 0
Hastings SC 6, Polk County 5
Twin River 11, Arlington 0
Twin River 15, Ord 1
Wahoo 7, NEN 1
York 4, Cozad 3
York 13, Fairbury 2