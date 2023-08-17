Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Elkhorn North 10, Lincoln Northwest 0
Fremont 9, Lincoln Northeast 4
Kearney 10-1, Lincoln Pius X 2-13
Lincoln East 10-11, Grand Island 0-2
Lincoln North Star 7-12, Columbus 5-0
Lincoln Southeast 17, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln Southwest 5-20, Norfolk 3-8
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aquinas 18, Raymond Central 0
Aquinas 11, Wilber-Clatonia 0
Auburn 8, Malcolm 7
Beatrice 5, Norris 2
Beatrice 12, Southern/Diller-Odell 4
People are also reading…
Bellevue West 2, Bellevue East 1
Blair 10, Wayne 0
Blue River at Schuyler
Central City 13, Boone Central 0
Centura 3, FCEMF 1
Columbus Lakeview 8, Grand Island CC 1
Cozad 12, Hershey 4
Fort Calhoun 5, Guardian Angels CC 4
Fort Calhoun 6, Tekamah 1
Freeman 10, Fairbury 0
Gering 11, McCook 7
Gothenburg 3, Gering 2
Gretna East 6, Millard South 5
Gretna 14, Omaha Marian 1
Logan View/S-S 8, North Bend Central 4
McCook 4, Gothenburg 2
Millard North 11, Elkhorn South 2
Nebraska City 14, Falls City 0
Norris 5, Southern/Diller-Odell 2
Omaha Buena Vista 10, Omaha South 5
Omaha Mercy 12, South Sioux City 0
Omaha Westside 13, Elkhorn 6
Omaha Westview 9, Omaha Central 2
Papillion La Vista South 9, North Platte 2
Platteview 12, Syracuse 4
Polk County 11, Highway 91 3
Ponca 4, Pierce 1
Raymond Central 23, Wilber-Clatonia 8
Seward 13, Ashland-Greenwood 4
St. Paul 10, O'Neill 2
Twin River 10, Blue River 9
Twin River at Schuyler
Wahoo 9, Plattsmouth 0
York 3, Centura 2
York 8, FCEMF 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Auburn 8, Malcolm 7: Darnell led the charge for Auburn, racking up two hits with two RBIs. Mallory Brinckerhoff and Brooklyn Lundy each had a pair of hits for the Bulldogs. Shaylee Heidtbrink did it all for Malcolm, pitching seven innings and going 1-for-3 from the plate with a double.
Aquinas 18, Raymond Central 0: Bianca Romshek hit a home run and two doubles as the Monarchs rattled off nine-run rallies in the second and third innings.
Beatrice 5, Norris 2: Haley Loomis and Callie Schwisow each had a double for Beatrice. Loomis led Beatrice with two RBIs. Addison Burbach knocked in both runs for Norris.
Norris 5, Southern/Diller-Odell 2: Norris' Riane Hicks hit a game-tying home run in the fourth, and Myra Carlow followed with a go-ahead blast in the fifth. Trinity Becher tacked on a third home run for the Titans.
Raymond Central 23, Wilber-Clatonia 8: Raymond Central's Cali Springer drove in four runs on three hits to lead Raymond Central. Tess Roubal also tallied four RBIs. Emma Dukesherer racked up four total bases and a two-run triple.
Seward 13, Ashland-Greenwood 4: Coral Collins, Lovely Hibbert, and Dalaney Anderson each collected two hits for Seward. Hibbert led the team in RBIs with four.
Wahoo 9, Plattsmouth 0: Lilly Harris and Kassidy Beavers both homered as the Warriors powered their way to a win.