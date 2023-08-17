Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Elkhorn North 10, Lincoln Northwest 0

Fremont 9, Lincoln Northeast 4

Kearney 10-1, Lincoln Pius X 2-13

Lincoln East 10-11, Grand Island 0-2

Lincoln North Star 7-12, Columbus 5-0

Lincoln Southeast 17, Lincoln High 0

Lincoln Southwest 5-20, Norfolk 3-8

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aquinas 18, Raymond Central 0

Aquinas 11, Wilber-Clatonia 0

Auburn 8, Malcolm 7

Beatrice 5, Norris 2

Beatrice 12, Southern/Diller-Odell 4

Bellevue West 2, Bellevue East 1

Blair 10, Wayne 0

Blue River at Schuyler

Central City 13, Boone Central 0

Centura 3, FCEMF 1

Columbus Lakeview 8, Grand Island CC 1

Cozad 12, Hershey 4

Fort Calhoun 5, Guardian Angels CC 4

Fort Calhoun 6, Tekamah 1

Freeman 10, Fairbury 0

Gering 11, McCook 7

Gothenburg 3, Gering 2

Gretna East 6, Millard South 5

Gretna 14, Omaha Marian 1

Logan View/S-S 8, North Bend Central 4

McCook 4, Gothenburg 2

Millard North 11, Elkhorn South 2

Nebraska City 14, Falls City 0

Norris 5, Southern/Diller-Odell 2

Omaha Buena Vista 10, Omaha South 5

Omaha Mercy 12, South Sioux City 0

Omaha Westside 13, Elkhorn 6

Omaha Westview 9, Omaha Central 2

Papillion La Vista South 9, North Platte 2

Platteview 12, Syracuse 4

Polk County 11, Highway 91 3

Ponca 4, Pierce 1

Raymond Central 23, Wilber-Clatonia 8

Seward 13, Ashland-Greenwood 4

St. Paul 10, O'Neill 2

Twin River 10, Blue River 9

Twin River at Schuyler

Wahoo 9, Plattsmouth 0

York 3, Centura 2

York 8, FCEMF 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Auburn 8, Malcolm 7: Darnell led the charge for Auburn, racking up two hits with two RBIs. Mallory Brinckerhoff and Brooklyn Lundy each had a pair of hits for the Bulldogs. Shaylee Heidtbrink did it all for Malcolm, pitching seven innings and going 1-for-3 from the plate with a double.

Aquinas 18, Raymond Central 0: Bianca Romshek hit a home run and two doubles as the Monarchs rattled off nine-run rallies in the second and third innings.

Beatrice 5, Norris 2: Haley Loomis and Callie Schwisow each had a double for Beatrice. Loomis led Beatrice with two RBIs. Addison Burbach knocked in both runs for Norris.

Norris 5, Southern/Diller-Odell 2: Norris' Riane Hicks hit a game-tying home run in the fourth, and Myra Carlow followed with a go-ahead blast in the fifth. Trinity Becher tacked on a third home run for the Titans.

Raymond Central 23, Wilber-Clatonia 8: Raymond Central's Cali Springer drove in four runs on three hits to lead Raymond Central. Tess Roubal also tallied four RBIs. Emma Dukesherer racked up four total bases and a two-run triple.

Seward 13, Ashland-Greenwood 4: Coral Collins, Lovely Hibbert, and Dalaney Anderson each collected two hits for Seward. Hibbert led the team in RBIs with four.

Wahoo 9, Plattsmouth 0: Lilly Harris and Kassidy Beavers both homered as the Warriors powered their way to a win.