Schultz's vision of one day playing for SDSU becomes a reality as Hastings standout commits to Jackrabbits

Kaelan Schultz has a good read on things.
It shows at the plate during pitch sequences and is a big reason why the Hastings junior is one of the top hitters in the state.
It helped her locate her college, too. When she made a recent unofficial visit to the campus of South Dakota State, Schultz had a clear vision of herself playing in blue and yellow.
Schultz was offered a scholarship to play softball at SDSU last week and quickly jumped at the chance to play for the Jackrabbits.
"It's the place I felt really home at," Schultz said. "You always have that feeling, a good feeling, a gut feeling about the right decision, and I had that feeling.
"Every building I walked into, I was like, 'Wow, I can really spend the next four years of my life here.' I had visited other places and nothing felt the same as SDSU."
Schultz has posted some big offensive numbers in three seasons at Hastings. She hit .495 with 16 homers, eight doubles and 50 RBIs as a junior in earning Super-State second-team honors while helping lead the Tigers to a program-best state runner-up finish in Class B.
She had one of the more memorable hits of the state tournament, a three-run, walk-off homer against Northwest that ignited one of the biggest celebrations of the event.
Schultz also has had a steady glove at third base, though she is expected to start her collegiate career in the outfield at SDSU.
"They were the one college that really got to know me and took the time to get to know me and my family," Schultz said. "Really, getting that offer — just because I have wanted to go there for a while, ever since looking into their program — I was like, 'I really want to go there.' When (Coach Krista Wood) called me and said she was going to offer me, I think the biggest smile appeared on my face."
South Dakota State continues to gather talent from Nebraska. There are three Nebraska natives — senior Olivia Douglas (Hastings), junior Caelyn Christiancy (Lincoln Southwest) and freshman Tori Kniesche (Wayne) — on the current SDSU roster, and Wood recently added two of the state's top recruits in Brooke Dumont and Mia Jarecki. Dumont is one of the best catchers to come out of Nebraska.
In Dumont and Jarecki, Schultz has two club teammates she can relate to. All three are on the same Nebraska Gold team.
Schultz also continues the Hastings pipeline of Division I recruits. She follows Douglas, Ellie McCoy (now at Missouri State) and Sophie Cerveny (Omaha signee) as Tigers to reach the highest level of college softball.
"I look up to Olivia Douglas, Ellie McCoy and Sophie just because I've known them for a while and I can relate to them a lot," Schultz said. "I'm very happy to call myself a part of that gang of girls going to D-I schools.
"In Hastings, it's not too small, but it's small, but the community's great and so much support has been shown throughout my years of high school, it's really nice."
