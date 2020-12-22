Schultz's vision of one day playing for SDSU becomes a reality as Hastings standout commits to Jackrabbits

Schultz also has had a steady glove at third base, though she is expected to start her collegiate career in the outfield at SDSU.

"They were the one college that really got to know me and took the time to get to know me and my family," Schultz said. "Really, getting that offer — just because I have wanted to go there for a while, ever since looking into their program — I was like, 'I really want to go there.' When (Coach Krista Wood) called me and said she was going to offer me, I think the biggest smile appeared on my face."

South Dakota State continues to gather talent from Nebraska. There are three Nebraska natives — senior Olivia Douglas (Hastings), junior Caelyn Christiancy (Lincoln Southwest) and freshman Tori Kniesche (Wayne) — on the current SDSU roster, and Wood recently added two of the state's top recruits in Brooke Dumont and Mia Jarecki. Dumont is one of the best catchers to come out of Nebraska.

In Dumont and Jarecki, Schultz has two club teammates she can relate to. All three are on the same Nebraska Gold team.

Schultz also continues the Hastings pipeline of Division I recruits. She follows Douglas, Ellie McCoy (now at Missouri State) and Sophie Cerveny (Omaha signee) as Tigers to reach the highest level of college softball.