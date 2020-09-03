 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Schedules for notable softball tournaments this weekend
View Comments
agate

Schedules for notable softball tournaments this weekend

{{featured_button_text}}

Softball

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH INVITATIONAL

Friday's games

At La Vista City Park

Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln Southeast, 10 a.m.

Lincoln Southwest vs. Gretna, noon

Papillion-La Vista/Lincoln Southeast loser vs. Lincoln Southwest/Gretna loser, 2 p.m.

Papillion-La Vista/Lincoln Southeast winner vs. Lincoln Southwest/Gretna winner, 4 p.m.

At Papillion-La Vista South

Omaha Skutt vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 10 a.m.

Bellevue East vs. Millard West, noon

Omaha Skutt/Papio South loser vs. Bellevue East/Milllard West loser, 2 p.m.

Omaha Skutt/Papio South winner vs. Bellevue East/Millard West winner, 4 p.m.

Saturday's games

7th place, 10 a.m., Papio South

5th place, 10 a.m., La Vista City Park

3rd place, noon, La Vista City Park

1st place, noon, Papio South

MILLARD NORTH INVITATIONAL

Friday's games

At Dill Field

Pool A

Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 1:30 p.m.

Bellevue West vs. Grand Island, 3:15 p.m.

Millard North vs. Grand Island, 5 p.m.

Pool B

Millard South vs. Lincoln Pius X, 1:30 p.m.

Elkhorn South vs. Lincoln Pius X, 3:15 p.m.

Millard South vs. Elkhorn South, 5 p.m.

Saturday's games

At Millard North

5th place, 9 a.m.

1st place, 10:45 a.m.

3rd place, 12:30 p.m.

NORFOLK INVITATIONAL

At Ta-ha Zouka Park

Saturday's games

Omaha Marian vs. Fremont, 10 a.m.

Norfolk vs. Lincoln Northeast, 10 a.m.

Columbus vs. Kearney, 10 a.m.

Omaha Marian vs. Kearney, noon

Norfolk vs. Fremont, noon

Columbus vs. Lincoln Northeast, noon

Omaha Marian vs. Lincoln Northeast, 2 p.m.

Norfolk vs. Kearney, 2 p.m.

Columbus vs. Fremont, 2 p.m.

FAIRBURY INVITATIONAL

Saturday's games

Milford vs. Northwest, 9 a.m.

Scottsbluff vs. Fillmore Central/EM, 9 a.m.

Hastings SC vs. Centennial, 9 a.m.

Fairbury vs. Milford/Northwest winner, 10:45 a.m.

Scottsbluff/Fillmore Central winner vs. Hastings SC/Centennial winner, 10:45 a.m.

Scottsbluff/Fillmore Central loser vs. Hastings SC/Centennial loser, 10:45 a.m.

Placement games, 1 p.m.

High school softball logo 2014

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News