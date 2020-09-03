Schedules for notable softball tournaments this weekend

Softball
PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH INVITATIONAL
Friday's games
At La Vista City Park
Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln Southeast, 10 a.m.
Lincoln Southwest vs. Gretna, noon
Papillion-La Vista/Lincoln Southeast loser vs. Lincoln Southwest/Gretna loser, 2 p.m.
Papillion-La Vista/Lincoln Southeast winner vs. Lincoln Southwest/Gretna winner, 4 p.m.
At Papillion-La Vista South
Omaha Skutt vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 10 a.m.
Bellevue East vs. Millard West, noon
Omaha Skutt/Papio South loser vs. Bellevue East/Milllard West loser, 2 p.m.
Omaha Skutt/Papio South winner vs. Bellevue East/Millard West winner, 4 p.m.
Saturday's games
7th place, 10 a.m., Papio South
5th place, 10 a.m., La Vista City Park
3rd place, noon, La Vista City Park
1st place, noon, Papio South
MILLARD NORTH INVITATIONAL
Friday's games
At Dill Field
Pool A
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 1:30 p.m.
Bellevue West vs. Grand Island, 3:15 p.m.
Millard North vs. Grand Island, 5 p.m.
Pool B
Millard South vs. Lincoln Pius X, 1:30 p.m.
Elkhorn South vs. Lincoln Pius X, 3:15 p.m.
Millard South vs. Elkhorn South, 5 p.m.
Saturday's games
At Millard North
5th place, 9 a.m.
1st place, 10:45 a.m.
3rd place, 12:30 p.m.
NORFOLK INVITATIONAL
At Ta-ha Zouka Park
Saturday's games
Omaha Marian vs. Fremont, 10 a.m.
Norfolk vs. Lincoln Northeast, 10 a.m.
Columbus vs. Kearney, 10 a.m.
Omaha Marian vs. Kearney, noon
Norfolk vs. Fremont, noon
Columbus vs. Lincoln Northeast, noon
Omaha Marian vs. Lincoln Northeast, 2 p.m.
Norfolk vs. Kearney, 2 p.m.
Columbus vs. Fremont, 2 p.m.
FAIRBURY INVITATIONAL
Saturday's games
Milford vs. Northwest, 9 a.m.
Scottsbluff vs. Fillmore Central/EM, 9 a.m.
Hastings SC vs. Centennial, 9 a.m.
Fairbury vs. Milford/Northwest winner, 10:45 a.m.
Scottsbluff/Fillmore Central winner vs. Hastings SC/Centennial winner, 10:45 a.m.
Scottsbluff/Fillmore Central loser vs. Hastings SC/Centennial loser, 10:45 a.m.
Placement games, 1 p.m.
