Saturday's prep softball roundup: Aided by crowd boost, No. 1 Neumann grinds out big wins in Aquinas tourney

The cheering section for the Bishop Neumann softball team grew by the bus load Saturday afternoon in David City.
As the Cavaliers were getting ready to play Hastings St. Cecilia to determine the Aquinas Tournament champion, a matchup of top-three teams in Class C, the Neumann volleyball team arrived. It had just finished playing in a tournament in Columbus and stopped on their way home to Wahoo.
"I got to give those kids credit," Neumann coach Dave Brabec said. "It was a great atmosphere. Our (softball) girls got all fired up and it was great. It just shows how much unity we have in our school and how much all the athletes have each other's backs."
No. 1 Neumann rallied for an 8-6 win against the No. 3 Hawkettes. Earlier in the day, it defeated No. 4 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 6-4.
The Cavaliers (14-0) scored six runs in the third inning against St. Cecilia after trailing 3-0. Mary Chvatal and Emma Kavan hit RBI doubles, and Avery Mayberry and Aubrey Sylliaasen hit back-to-back homers in the scoring outburst.
"It's one of things where, 'Hey, we're down 3-0, and it's time to change our game plan, change our mindset and we need to get this game back in control of our hands so we help Macy (Sabatka) out on the mound," Brabec recalled telling the team.
For the second time in eight days, Neumann defeated defending state champion GACC. Like it did later against St. Cecilia, Neumann dug its way out of a hole.
Kavan broke a 4-4 tie with an RBI single, and Sylliaasen added an insurance RBI.
"When you have good seasons, you got to have some tests where you have extra innings or when you come from behind," Brabec said. "Both of those things happened today."
Skutt wins Papio South Invite: Arkansas recruit Hannah Camenzind hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning to lift Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt to a 4-3 win against Class A No. 2 Gretna in the final of the Papillion-La Vista South Invitational.
The game ended an inning later due to the 90-minute time limit.
Gretna scored two runs in the second and another in the third to take a 3-1 lead.
Camenzind also earned the win in the circle, striking out 11 batters.
No. 4 Lincoln Southwest defeated No. 3 Millard West 5-0 for third place to avenge an earlier loss to the Wildcats.
Ashley Smetter, a Husker recruit, hit a two-run blast to cap a four-run fourth inning. Alexis Bradley earned the win, allowing only four hits while striking out three.
Mustangs take own tournament: Class A No. 5 Millard North defeated No. 8 Millard South in the Millard North Invitational pool championship game.
Katherine Johnson homered and drove in four and Desi Cuevas struck out eight over five innings.
Elkhorn South defeated Lincoln Pius X 9-1 for third place. Mackenzi Harrel drove in a run for the Thunderbolts.
No. 1 Marian goes 3-0 at Norfolk: Class A No. 1 Omaha Marian won the Norfolk Invitational with victories against Lincoln Northeast (12-0), Kearney (11-2) and Norfolk (6-2).
Junior Maddia Groff struck out 16 in the win against Norfolk.
Northeast went 0-3. Bree Woodward and Delessi Bartling each homered for the Rockets in a 9-5 loss to Kearney.
Elkhorn holds off Hastings: The top four hitters in Elkhorn's lineup combined to go 8-for-16 with six RBIs and six runs in an 11-10 upset of previously unbeaten Hastings, which is ranked No. 2 in Class B.
The Antlers took an 11-3 lead in the fifth inning before the Tigers scored four in the fifth and three in the sixth. Claire Nuismer retired the side in order in the seventh to seal the Elkhorn victory.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.