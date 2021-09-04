Saturday's prep softball roundup: Aided by crowd boost, No. 1 Neumann grinds out big wins in Aquinas tourney

The cheering section for the Bishop Neumann softball team grew by the bus load Saturday afternoon in David City.

As the Cavaliers were getting ready to play Hastings St. Cecilia to determine the Aquinas Tournament champion, a matchup of top-three teams in Class C, the Neumann volleyball team arrived. It had just finished playing in a tournament in Columbus and stopped on their way home to Wahoo.

"I got to give those kids credit," Neumann coach Dave Brabec said. "It was a great atmosphere. Our (softball) girls got all fired up and it was great. It just shows how much unity we have in our school and how much all the athletes have each other's backs."

No. 1 Neumann rallied for an 8-6 win against the No. 3 Hawkettes. Earlier in the day, it defeated No. 4 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 6-4.

The Cavaliers (14-0) scored six runs in the third inning against St. Cecilia after trailing 3-0. Mary Chvatal and Emma Kavan hit RBI doubles, and Avery Mayberry and Aubrey Sylliaasen hit back-to-back homers in the scoring outburst.

"It's one of things where, 'Hey, we're down 3-0, and it's time to change our game plan, change our mindset and we need to get this game back in control of our hands so we help Macy (Sabatka) out on the mound," Brabec recalled telling the team.