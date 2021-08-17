Replacing 10 seniors from historic team no easy task, but high expectations remain for Papio softball

The duo will be counted on as leaders for a team that remains deep in talent, especially in the sophomore class.

"From a position perspective, we have probably about 14 girls that could start, and I kind of think that could happen sometime during the year for all of them," Petersen said. "That's an advantage for us if we approach it the right way, because it gives us a lot of options on different things we could do."

The Monarchs also will take a much different approach in the circle. For three seasons, Bahl tossed a bulk of the innings in becoming a two-time Super-State honorary captain.

Papio has four pitchers — seniors Grace Anderson and Megan Kvetensky, sophomore Kloey Hamblen and freshman Carly Bertolini — on the varsity roster this year, and they're all likely to share the innings.

For two seasons, the Monarchs were on a different level compared to the rest of the state. Only six teams played Papio to within four runs over the past two seasons, and most games ended via mercy rule.

The Monarchs are aware they'll be coming back to the pack in 2021. Class A's depth this year — there are more than eight teams with state-caliber lineups — also will challenge the Monarchs in their quest to reach state for a 29th straight season.