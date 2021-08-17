Replacing 10 seniors from historic team no easy task, but high expectations remain for Papio softball

Papillion-La Vista has a new look in 2021.
Actually, "new look" probably doesn't do it justice in describing the transition phase the Monarchs program is currently navigating.
Papio graduated 10 seniors from last year's team, a group that punctuated the most impressive high school softball era with back-to-back state championships and a 72nd straight victory.
Many of those 10 departed players will soon set foot on Division I campuses, including Jordyn Bahl, arguably the best player in state history and the nation's top 2021 recruit. She is headed to Oklahoma.
Now many, many (and many) new faces are ready for their turn.
The names are different. The experience level is vastly different. But these Monarchs have the same expectations as the teams before them.
"We're going to take it one game at a time and hopefully we keep improving and keep getting better, because we do plan to be there at the end," Papillion-La Vista coach Todd Petersen said of reaching state. "That's our goal."
Only two players with starting experience are back. Senior co-captain Sofia Hurst and junior Haley Wilwerding were outfielders during last year's Class A state title run. They'll start this year as infielders, Petersen said.
The duo will be counted on as leaders for a team that remains deep in talent, especially in the sophomore class.
"From a position perspective, we have probably about 14 girls that could start, and I kind of think that could happen sometime during the year for all of them," Petersen said. "That's an advantage for us if we approach it the right way, because it gives us a lot of options on different things we could do."
The Monarchs also will take a much different approach in the circle. For three seasons, Bahl tossed a bulk of the innings in becoming a two-time Super-State honorary captain.
Papio has four pitchers — seniors Grace Anderson and Megan Kvetensky, sophomore Kloey Hamblen and freshman Carly Bertolini — on the varsity roster this year, and they're all likely to share the innings.
For two seasons, the Monarchs were on a different level compared to the rest of the state. Only six teams played Papio to within four runs over the past two seasons, and most games ended via mercy rule.
The Monarchs are aware they'll be coming back to the pack in 2021. Class A's depth this year — there are more than eight teams with state-caliber lineups — also will challenge the Monarchs in their quest to reach state for a 29th straight season.
When Petersen writes out his lineup card for Thursday's season opener against Millard North, it will be without names like Bahl, Dumont, Jarecki and Vasa. But the new Monarchs — "They've been waiting," Petersen says — are eager to make their names known to Class A, and ready to carry on a winning tradition.
"I think there's always pressure with our teams, and I actually think if you handle it the right way, it's an advantage," Petersen said. "High expectations, there's nothing wrong with that. We have high expectations of them as coaches. They have high expectations as players.
"I think they'll be super-nervous the first game."
