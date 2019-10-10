Most district softball games have been put on halt due to storms and rain.
Five Class A district sites -- A-1 hosted by Papillion-La Vista, A-2 hosted by Elkhorn, A-3 hosted by Omaha Marian, A-4 hosted by Gretna and A-5 hosted by Millard South -- already have pushed games to Saturday.
Lincoln East is in the A-3 district and will play Omaha Marian at noon Saturday.
C-1 (hosted by Arlington), C-4 (Hastings St. Cecilia) and C-6 (Kearney Catholic) also have been postponed.
The A-6 and A-7 districts at Lincoln's Doris Bair Complex are still on ... for now. The A-7 games have been delayed by three hours. Millard West and Fremont are tentatively scheduled to start at 4 p.m. and the winner will play Lincoln North Star afterward.
Lincoln Southwest, which is hosting the A-7 district, tweeted that it make a decision at noon.
Bair Complex is not available on Saturday.
Lines of storms have moved across the eastern half of the state all morning, including a strong line hitting the Omaha metro area, dropping a lot of rain and making fields unplayable.
Friday's forecast calls for chilly temperatures and wind. With Saturday's forecast expected to be better than Friday's (dry, some sun and 50s), schools have opted to wait two days to complete district games.
The Class B district finals, originally scheduled for Friday, will take place Saturday.
The state tournament starts Wednesday in Hastings.
Revised schedule and scores can be found here.
Check back for schedule updates