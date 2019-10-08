Class B subdistrict play concluded Tuesday and now it's on to district finals.
The best-of-three series are tentatively set for Friday, however some schools are looking at the option of playing on Saturday. Friday's forecast is calling for colder temperatures and precipitation.
The eight district winners will advance to the state tournament.
Here are the projected pairings:
No. 16 McCook (13-17)* at No. 1 Omaha Skutt (25-2)*
No. 15 York (15-11)* at No. 2 Beatrice (27-4)*
No. 14 Gering (20-10)* at No. 3 Crete (27-3)
No. 13 Adams Central (19-12) at No. 4 Wayne (28-3)*
No. 12 Blair (12-11) at No. 5 Hastings (26-7)*
No. 11 Seward (18-12) at No. 6 Waverly (19-10)*
No. 10 Northwest (21-11) at No. 7 Norris (18-7)
No. 9 NEN (18-6) at No. 8 Omaha Gross (19-7)*
*subdistrict winner