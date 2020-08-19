Prideful and eager to start, Weeping Water finally gets chance to put its own name on a season

It was going to be a hot Wednesday afternoon, so Kim Hammer told her team that she was moving practice to 6 a.m. that day.
Practice was to start at the top of the hour, sharp.
Hammer was thinking she'd be the first one to the field. But when the head coach arrived at 5:45 on a foggy morning, she actually was the last one there.
"Every player was sitting in their car waiting for me," Hammer said.
Weeping Water is eager to play softball this year, but for this group, it goes beyond showing up before sunrise. For the first time in school history, the Indians have their own team after consolidating with other schools for 18 years.
"They're excited to have a season that they can call Weeping Water's," Hammer said.
In 2002, Weeping Water co-oped with Conestoga for softball, and played under the Conestoga name. In 2008, the school teamed up with Louisville for softball under the name Cass County Central. It was a solid co-op, Hammer says, but Weeping Water and Louisville decided to go different ways in the offseason. Louisville was headed to the Nebraska Capitol Conference and Weeping Water wanted to stay in the East Central Nebraska Conference.
Weeping Water saw an opportunity to have its own program.
"Most of us have been playing together since T-ball, so we work well together," junior pitcher Kiera Brack said. "I've always played for the Weeping Water Indians my whole life, so it's just natural."
Despite being a small school — Weeping Water is Class D in many sports — the Indians have the numbers to run a team on their own. Fourteen girls are out for softball, including eight juniors.
And there is hope those numbers can hold steady in the upcoming years. Hammer credits the town's enthusiasm for the sport.
"They have had this pride in their softball team and their community and they want to keep pursuing that," she said. "We've had a great set of dads that coached these older girls, and younger girls, too, when they were little league girls, established a solid foundation and a love for the game."
On Thursday, the Indians will officially don the school colors — black and red — for the first time on a softball diamond when they play at Raymond Central. The team actually had a trial run Tuesday playing jamboree games against Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan and Lincoln East.
Having its own team meant needing new uniforms. For the Weeping Water girls, it meant getting a chance to design their new threads as a team. The most important part is the words across the back. WEEPING WATER.
"That was one of the biggest things, and 'Indians' on the front," senior outfielder Grace Cave said.
There are 105 softball programs this year and Weeping Water is the second-smallest program. Only Twin River is smaller.
But this small community has big aspirations when it comes to softball. The goal, of course, is state.
"That would awesome, because we've never been to state for softball and for us to be on our own, we can kind of prove something," senior shortstop Reba Wilson said.
Said junior Brooklyn Rathe, "I feel like we could start something really good and hopefully continue throughout."
For this year's Weeping Water team, it's more than having a squad to call its own. A sport they have played most of their lives will offer a new first this week and an opportunity to say they were the first ones to suit up for Weeping Water.
"Being part of a basketball team that represents Weeping Water, being on track representing Weeping Water and now softball, it's crazy," Cave said. "I wouldn't have thought that my senior year would be the way that it is. I'm enjoying every moment of it."
Weeping Water vs. Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan, 8.18
