Prideful and eager to start, Weeping Water finally gets chance to put its own name on a season

"That was one of the biggest things, and 'Indians' on the front," senior outfielder Grace Cave said.

There are 105 softball programs this year and Weeping Water is the second-smallest program. Only Twin River is smaller.

But this small community has big aspirations when it comes to softball. The goal, of course, is state.

"That would awesome, because we've never been to state for softball and for us to be on our own, we can kind of prove something," senior shortstop Reba Wilson said.

Said junior Brooklyn Rathe, "I feel like we could start something really good and hopefully continue throughout."

For this year's Weeping Water team, it's more than having a squad to call its own. A sport they have played most of their lives will offer a new first this week and an opportunity to say they were the first ones to suit up for Weeping Water.

"Being part of a basketball team that represents Weeping Water, being on track representing Weeping Water and now softball, it's crazy," Cave said. "I wouldn't have thought that my senior year would be the way that it is. I'm enjoying every moment of it."

