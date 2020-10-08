Previewing the Class B and C district softball finals, which are loaded with intrigue

The Class B and C best-of-three district finals are set and there are many solid matchups.
All series are Friday unless noted.
B-1: Omaha Gross (17-12) at No. 1-rated Omaha Skutt (26-3), 1 p.m.
Skutt outscored the Cougars 22-2 in two wins during the regular season. The top of the SkyHawk lineup is loaded with Arkansas recruits Lauren and Hannah Camenzind and Ruby Meylan. Hannah Camenzind and Meylan also can dominate in the circle.
B-2: Adams Central (22-13) at No. 2 Hastings (27-3), noon
Hastings can score a bunch of runs in a hurry. The Tigers have scored double-digit runs 18 times, including an 18-6 win against Adams Central on Sept. 17. The Patriots have six hitters hitting .400 or better, including sophomore Macie Wolever (.476, 14 extra-base hits).
B-3: Beatrice (17-11) at No. 3 Norris (24-4), 11 a.m.
The Lady Orange and Titans have played each other twice and both contests were wild. Norris won the season-opening meeting 1-0 in nine innings. They also met in subdistricts, a 14-10 Norris win. Norris has won 12 straight games.
B-4: No. 8 Bennington (17-14) at No. 4 Northwest (23-10), noon
This is probably one of the more evenly matched games set for Friday. Bennington was one of Class B's hottest teams during the first half of the season, and Northwest rode a hot streak during the season's second half. Bennington is led by junior shortstop Taylor Sedlacek, who is hitting .391 with 20 extra-base hits.
B-5: No. 5 Elkhorn (19-12) at No. 7 Blair (19-10), 2 p.m.
Here's another matchup of evenly matched teams. The EMC rivals met three times during the regular season with Elkhorn winning two. Ella Dalton and Ari Crafton give the Antlers a great 1-2 punch atop the lineup. Blair rolled through subdistrict play, winning three games via mercy rule.
B-6: Wayne (20-7) at No. 9 Grand Island CC (21-9), 1 p.m.
Both teams earned wild cards after losses in the subdistrict round. GICC has a pair of pitchers in seniors Alicyn O'Neill (10-3, 2.90 ERA) and Andrea Palma (7-1, 2.64) that can carry the Crusaders pretty far. Wayne is the defending Class B state champion.
B-7: Scottsbluff (28-7) at No. 6 Seward (22-8), 10 a.m.
Seward is led by pitcher Sydney Parra, but the Bluejays also are getting some offensive punch from Grace Hamling and Claire Geidel. Scottsbluff, which as a lineup full of juniors, is seeking its second trip to state and first since 2011.
B-8: Wahoo (22-9) at No. 10 Crete (19-9), 11 a.m.
This series may include a slugfest or two. Wahoo has a powerful lineup led by lead-off hitter Aja Henderson. Crete has a lineup that can light up the scoreboard, too, and senior Lexi Mach is a veteran in the circle.
C-1: O'Neill (13-13) at No. 1-rated Guardian Angels CC (21-2), 3 p.m.
GACC has its eyes set on a return trip to state after last year's runner-up finish. The Bluejays have the top pitcher in the class in all-stater Erin Franzluebbers (19-2, 0.69 ERA).
C-2: Fillmore Central/EMF (15-3) at No. 3 Fairbury (22-7), 1 p.m.
Fairbury is the defending state champion and is 14-1 against Class C competition this year. That included two run-rule wins against FC/EMF, which earned one of the six wild cards.
C-3: Highway 91 (18-13) at No. 3 Bishop Neumann (23-7), 11 a.m.
Neumann has a deep lineup, speed and quality pitching — traits that can carry it far in the postseason. Neumann defeated Highway 91 7-0 on Sept. 1.
C-4: Ponca (10-8) at No. 5 Auburn (21-4), noon Saturday
Auburn's Kylie Allen can change a game in a hurry. The senior is at 62 career homers and counting, and the Bulldog offense has scored 10, 17, 14, 10 and 18 runs in its past five games.
C-5: No. 6 Southern Valley/Alma (26-8) at No. 8 Kearney Catholic (25-5), 3 p.m.
SV/A is playing very good softball at the moment, winning eight streak. That stretch includes a 5-3 win against Kearney Catholic. Kynlee Marquez is hitting .600 with 18 homers for the Saints. Liv Nore is batting .517 for the Stars.
C-6: No. 8 Freeman (19-8) at No. 9 Hastings SC (21-11), noon
On paper, this looks like a great matchup and both teams are state-caliber teams. Paige Mahler (16-6, 2.96 ERA, 146 Ks) has given Freeman a spark in the circle, and she'll see a strong Hawkette offense.
C-7: Arlington (15-11) at No. 4 Malcolm (23-8), 1 p.m.
A tough schedule has prepared Malcolm well for the stretch run. The Clipper lineup, led by Alyssa Fortik and Jordyn Virus, is very deep. Arlington is seeking its fourth straight trip to Hastings.
C-8: Tekamah-Herman (20-12) at No. 7 Central City (20-10), noon
Led by Taryn Wagner (.489, eight homers, 32 RBIs), Central City is in the midst of a bounce-back season. Tekamah-Herman is hoping to reach state for the first time since 2007.
Norris vs. Wahoo, 10.6
Norris vs. Wahoo, 10.6
Norris vs. Wahoo, 10.6
Norris vs. Wahoo, 10.6
Norris vs. Wahoo, 10.6
Norris vs. Wahoo, 10.6
Norris vs. Wahoo, 10.6
Norris vs. Wahoo, 10.6
Norris vs. Wahoo, 10.6
Norris vs. Wahoo, 10.6
Norris vs. Wahoo, 10.6
Norris vs. Wahoo, 10.6
Norris vs. Wahoo, 10.6
Norris vs. Wahoo, 10.6
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!