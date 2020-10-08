Previewing the Class B and C district softball finals, which are loaded with intrigue

This is probably one of the more evenly matched games set for Friday. Bennington was one of Class B's hottest teams during the first half of the season, and Northwest rode a hot streak during the season's second half. Bennington is led by junior shortstop Taylor Sedlacek, who is hitting .391 with 20 extra-base hits.

B-5: No. 5 Elkhorn (19-12) at No. 7 Blair (19-10), 2 p.m.

Here's another matchup of evenly matched teams. The EMC rivals met three times during the regular season with Elkhorn winning two. Ella Dalton and Ari Crafton give the Antlers a great 1-2 punch atop the lineup. Blair rolled through subdistrict play, winning three games via mercy rule.

B-6: Wayne (20-7) at No. 9 Grand Island CC (21-9), 1 p.m.

Both teams earned wild cards after losses in the subdistrict round. GICC has a pair of pitchers in seniors Alicyn O'Neill (10-3, 2.90 ERA) and Andrea Palma (7-1, 2.64) that can carry the Crusaders pretty far. Wayne is the defending Class B state champion.

B-7: Scottsbluff (28-7) at No. 6 Seward (22-8), 10 a.m.