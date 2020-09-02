Pressure? What pressure? Fairbury two-way standout Jami Mans knows how to handle it

Jami Mans has been in many pressure situations.
The Fairbury softball standout was thrown into the starting lineup as a freshman. She was asked to spin the innings load in the circle as a sophomore after a shoulder injured sidelined Raven DeFrain.
And it was Mans delivering pitches during a gripping Class C state championship game last October in Hastings.
No matter what has been thrown her way, Mans has stayed calm, cool and collected. And she has excelled.
"In her mind I know she puts a lot of pressure on herself, but her demeanor, you would never guess that," Fairbury coach Taylor Biehl said. "Those of us that know her know that in her mind she's thinking about a thousand things that she has to do and needs to do to get us to win, but that never shows."
Mans, a junior, is again setting the pace for the highly successful Lady Jeffs. She's pitching just about every inning while batting lead-off, so there's a lot on the plate.
Whatever it takes to put her team in position to win, Mans says.
"My team needs me there and I just do what they need me to do," the two-time all-stater said. "I just feel like I want to do it for them, so I just embrace it for that."
Mans has plenty of help. Fairbury's program depth has been on display 12 games into the season. Despite losing three starters, including all-staters DeFrain and Jaelle Johnson, the defending state champion Jeffs (9-3) remain contenders in Class C.
Brittyn Wentz (batting .633), Ellie Ohlde (.579), Jordan Tracy (.500) and Marlee Biehl (.306) have kept the Fairbury offense rolling. Atop the lineup is Mans, who is batting .559 with three homers, 18 RBIs and 18 runs scored.
"We've always tried to every summer go and play competitively, so they've always been ready for this next level of ball," Biehl said. "So when they are kind of pushed into those roles and now they're the leaders, it's nothing new to them. That's been a good thing. Experience is valuable, too."
Mans has a lot of experience. She's a three-year starter who continues to look for ways to improve. Biehl said it's a "fighting spirit of she wants to be the best she can be for not only her, but for her team."
When Biehl asked Mans to work on her change-up during the offseason, the pitcher went to work to bolster her pitch arsenal. Mans said she is most comfortable throwing the screw and curve balls, but she can turn to the rise and drop, too. An improved change-up now gives batters something else to think about.
Mans, who is 9-3 with a 4.94 earned-run average, showed last year that she can carry a team if needed. When the Lady Jeffs lost a key arm, Mans slid into the ace role early in the season. She went 27-4 with a 2.89 ERA, striking out 133. Mans was not afraid to pitch every inning during weekend tournaments, including state. Mans also hit a crucial three-run homer in last year's state final in helping the Lady Jeffs to their first state title.
"At first it was really nerve-wracking because I definitely didn't think I'd be pitching as much as I did, but I kind of settled into it after one or two tournaments," she said.
Mans said her go-to treat after a game is a mint chocolate chip Blizzard from Dairy Queen.
Mans, however, wants to help deliver another treat to the Fairbury community.
"I want to make it state again," said Mans, whose sister Josi is a senior on the team. "I just want to have good memories like we had last year and have those chances."
