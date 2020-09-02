Pressure? What pressure? Fairbury two-way standout Jami Mans knows how to handle it

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jami Mans has been in many pressure situations.

The Fairbury softball standout was thrown into the starting lineup as a freshman. She was asked to spin the innings load in the circle as a sophomore after a shoulder injured sidelined Raven DeFrain.

And it was Mans delivering pitches during a gripping Class C state championship game last October in Hastings.

No matter what has been thrown her way, Mans has stayed calm, cool and collected. And she has excelled.

"In her mind I know she puts a lot of pressure on herself, but her demeanor, you would never guess that," Fairbury coach Taylor Biehl said. "Those of us that know her know that in her mind she's thinking about a thousand things that she has to do and needs to do to get us to win, but that never shows."

Mans, a junior, is again setting the pace for the highly successful Lady Jeffs. She's pitching just about every inning while batting lead-off, so there's a lot on the plate.

Whatever it takes to put her team in position to win, Mans says.

"My team needs me there and I just do what they need me to do," the two-time all-stater said. "I just feel like I want to do it for them, so I just embrace it for that."